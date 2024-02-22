Astronomical tours under dark skies in Morazán

Amidst the increasing light pollution, astronomical tourism has emerged as a great way to rediscover the beauty of the starry sky in our country.

By Collaboration: John Cortez and Eduardo Castro

February 22, 2024- 09:58

Every year, the Astronomy Association of El Salvador (ASTRO) lights up the darkness of the night with its long-awaited Astronomy Camp.

On this occasion, the event took place last Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11 in Altos del Aguacate, near Corinto, Morazán department, offering enthusiasts a unique experience under dark skies and away from urban lights.

Departure for Star Camp occurs at dawn to make the most of time and strategically place specialized equipment. Electricity cannot be used, it is allowed only for telescopes.

John Cortez and Eduardo Castro set out to capture the moon, stars and planets with telescopes. Photo: Courtesy John Cortez

Amidst the increasing light pollution, astronomical tourism has emerged as a great way to rediscover the beauty of the starry sky in our country.

The selection of Altos del Aguacate for this event was no coincidence. The area offers exceptionally dark skies, providing an ideal environment for astronomical observations without light interference.

This type of current pollution greatly affects the possibility of fully enjoying astronomical science, and events such as Astro Camps are important to raise awareness of the importance of protecting these places and to promote local astronomical tourism.

In this image you can see the planet Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, and some of its moons. Photo: Courtesy/John Cortez

During the night, participants had the opportunity to explore planets, open clusters, nebulae and galaxies through powerful telescopes. Celestial bodies, although they are always there, are invisible in the urban sky saturated with artificial light.

This experience provides a unique connection with the universe, awakening curiosity and appreciation for the vastness of the universe.

Proper preparation is important to get the most out of this astronomical experience. Participants bring binoculars for detailed observation, sleeping bag for a comfortable night under the stars, a portable gas stove for cooking needs, hiking shoes for exploring the terrain, a coat for the coldest nights, instant food And carry a safety kit. First aid possibility for anyone.

Another attraction of Astro Camp is the use of red light, which causes less interference in observation.

Sagittarius arm, capture obtained with a 1 hour exposure under an incredible Bortle 2 sky. Photo: Courtesy/Eduardo Castro

In addition, 4×4 transportation facilitates access to remote locations, taking participants away from urban lights and immersing them in the true darkness of nature.

In one of the images captured during the event, the Solar System’s gas giant Jupiter appears spectacular along with some of its notable moons such as Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

This astronomical spectacle reveals the grandeur and complexity of the universe, reminding us of the importance of preserving the darkness of the night for future generations.

Astro Camp is not only a getaway for astronomy lovers, but also an opportunity to reconnect with the wonder and beauty hidden in the vastness of the universe, right under the dark skies in El Salvador.

Moving on to the Chicken Nebula, this nebula has two bright regions colored in dark pastel colors, one called IC 2948 (which looks like the back of a chicken) and the other called IC 2944 (a vertical structure with a bright star blue is located at the center with . Photo: Courtesy/Eduardo Castro

