Rondon: He paid thousands of rupees to break ties with River and go to Pachuca

salomon rondon Decided in December 2023 that he did not want to continue in Argentine football despite River bank, According to Ole, Rondón argued that his family was not friendly to Argentina, which is why he wanted to make arrangements to strengthen the team by coming to Mexico with the club. pachuca By Guillermo Almada.

Despite Venezuela’s surprising decision, club However, he agreed to let it go Agreed With the former Everton attacker who paid Shape To terminate his contract. Rondon accepted and it was recently revealed how much money he had paid Millonario to join the Liga MX team as a free agent.

How much did Rondon pay Rivers to get to Pachuca for free?

According to Ole and journalist Germain Balkers, Salomon Rondon paid him through contract termination, 600 thousand dollars To River Plate. According to the Argentine newspaper, the Venezuelan citizen had deposited this amount on February 22.

It should be noted that the non-payment of the said amount earlier did not pose any problem for Rondon, as he had agreed to a settlement at that time. agreement to terminate his contract with the club and he completed his part of the deal this Thursday.

“Also, as reported this Thursday, Ahead was already there Returned that money was paid for anticipateone of two For the 2024 season,” newspaper Ole said.

Thanks for this operation, pachuca can strong With a free agent who also has experience in South America and Europe. So far, the Venezuelan has scored 4 times and provided 2 assists in 8 Clausura 2024 games.