Caring for the health and well-being of migrant children – PAHO/WHO

Machuca, Ocotepec, February 16, 2024 (PAHO/WHO). Migrant children, especially unaccompanied minors, are more likely to experience traumatic events and stressful situations and may have difficulty accessing health services.

Dr. Alejandra Velasquez, PAHO Advisor for the PAHO/WHO CERF Project “Answer to key neglected health needs” In Ocotepec, it is expressed that “In our vision as a health cluster through the CERF project, health is a full embrace that links physical well-being with mental balance and we also care about the health of boys and girls. We do.” For this reason, a health and wellness day was organized in the border community of Machuca.

“This day, organized in collaboration with ADRA in Machuca, Ocotepec; is not only a campaign, but a true celebration of life – said Alejandra – we are committed to creating safe spaces for the entire population in human mobility, Recognizing that these places are havens to reduce the burden of stress and strain caused by travel, especially in the child population.

Migrants often undertake long, arduous journeys with little access to food and water, sanitation and other basic services, increasing the risk of contracting communicable diseases, especially those spread by food and water. They may also be at risk of experiencing poor mental health, anxiety and sadness, depression, difficulty sleeping, fatigue, irritability, anger, or aches and pains. These risks are particularly significant for migrant children.

“During this visit, we explored the importance of hand hygiene and self-care, creating a magical corner for children and adults. This activity was a resounding success, thanks to the synergy and articulation between the institutions. Because We know that health thrives when we take care of each other, we know how small efforts can make a difference in our daily lives,” Dr. Velasquez concluded.