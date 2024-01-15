Cristiano Ronaldo published a photo of his son in the gym and his physical condition attracted everyone’s attention

Cristiano Ronaldo and his elder son (Photo: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo He is going through the last years of a successful career as a footballer, in which he won international titles at club and national team level. Despite moving to a younger and less competitive league than European leagues such as Arab, the Portuguese continues to demonstrate that with discipline in taking care of his body, any footballer can extend his career to the maximum. This Thursday morning, the Al Nassr forward shared an image with his son and They surprised everyone with their physique,

Elite soccer players have very little private life, as cameras, journalists and fans follow them wherever they are. That’s why, for example, Lionel Messi chose to play the last years of his career in a country like the United States, where football is not the main sport. In the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, he also joined youth leagues such as Arabia, which increasingly feature internationally renowned celebrities. Every public appearance, apart from the parties in which they compete, is news, as well as the content that they share through social networks. This week, an image that the Portuguese shared on his personal Instagram account, where he has more than 600 million followers, went viral.

Cristiano and Junior posing from the gym – Credit: @Instagram: @Cristiano

“Today with my partner”he wrote with a emoji from the heart. In the publication you can see two photos of Cristiano Ronaldo with his son, junior christian, from the gym, where they both show off their abs with their bare torsos. Apparently, the little boy follows in the footsteps of his father, who he said over the years was very passionate about taking care of his body, eating and training, which helped him win five Ballon d’Ors in his career . This knowledge is passed on to the young man who already bears a striking resemblance to his father when he was a Manchester United star.

Publications reached more than 12 thousand like And many followers of the footballer were surprised at how the 13-year-old grew up. “The Robot and the Little Robot”, “The future, but not like Ronaldo”; “We love you both”; “Like father, like son” and “I can see a legend in the future,” were some of the thousands of comments left by fans of the 39-year-old footballer.

Picture of Cristiano Ronaldo with his 13-year-old son – Credit: @Instagram:@cristiano

Cristiano Jr. is the eldest of the footballer’s children. Then follow surrogate twins Eva and Mateo and Alana Martina and Bella Esperala, the fruit of their love. Georgina Rodriguez,

A few years ago, the Portuguese revealed that his son had asked him not to retire early and to wait to share football matches in the first team. However, this seems like a fantasy reality, as there is a huge age difference. But Junior was ready every time to make his father leave the team. Over the years, he played in the lower divisions for Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United and now plays for Al Nassr.