Good news for Wednesday fans: Season 2 promises to be even scarier – News Series

While filming of Season 2 of “Wednesdays” is expected to begin in the month of April, series star Jenna Ortega has revealed new information and it will leave you wondering.

Within a few weeks, Wednesday became Netflix’s biggest hit ever for an English-language series. Overall, more than 250 million subscribers have followed the adventures of the Addams Family daughter, played by Jenna Ortega. The program also made its actress a bona fide star around the world.

An even crazier season 2?

Unsurprisingly, Season 2 is highly anticipated and while waiting to explore her character’s traits, Jenna Ortega has revealed new information on this sequel. ,Just reading the script was excitingenthused the actress in an interview for Vanity Fair, Seeing all these new characters being added to the story. We venture very much into a supernatural world.,

,Vampires and werewolves already existed in our universe, but this time we’re going even furthershe adds. The first season featured visually striking episodes, such as remembering Carrie at the ball. From what I’ve read, here are all the episodes of Season 2. Each has a memorable scene. Which excites me even more because to accomplish this feat in eight episodes, I think it’s crazy.,

More horror and less romance

In her previous speeches, Jenna Ortega revealed that the sequel will focus more on horror and less on the love triangle that seemed to be taking shape in season 1. But you have to be patient to know the result. Filming is not expected to begin until April in Ireland. ,When we start filming, it will have been over two years since Season 1 ended.“, recalls the actress.

,Internally, mentally, I ask myself: “Should I start preparing now?” Maybe it’s time for me to be sarcastic again and watch different movies to get that mindset back.,

At present, the Netflix platform has not yet confirmed the return of director Tim Burton. The latter is currently working on a sequel to Beetlejuice – again with Jenna Ortega – and a remake of the 1950s science fiction film Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

Wednesday is available on Netflix.