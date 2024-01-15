Celebrate Love Your Pet Day by sharing information about your pet’s health – Telemundo Tampa (49)

This February 20, Love Your Pet Day, it’s the perfect time to show our four-legged companions how much they mean to us.

From the corner of every home to the wide spaces of parks, every gesture of love towards our pets strengthens the unbreakable bond that unites us.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization, reminding us of the importance of protecting our furry friends from one of the biggest threats to their health: heartworms.

With simple but important actions, we can ensure the well-being of our pets:

Regular veterinary consultation: A visit to the vet can make a big difference. This is the first step towards a customized health plan.

Heartworm prevention: Monthly preventive medicines are a protective shield against this disease.

Education and Awareness: Knowing more about the risks and preventive measures empowers us to take better care of our friends.

Going outside, enjoying nature, and exercising together not only benefits your physical and mental health, but also strengthens the emotional bond between you and your pet.

And if you’re still looking for that special friend, consider adoption. Right now, there are countless pets waiting to become part of a loving home. Adoption or fostering not only saves a life, but it also provides unmatched love that changes lives.

At SalvaUnaMascota.org, you can find out how to make a change.