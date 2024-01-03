Chinese New Year: When is it and which animal will represent 2024?

A New Year about to start in Chinese culture, Which will fill with good energy all the people ruled by this calendar AS Mexico We’ll let you know when it happens chinese new year 2024 And which animal will it be that will rule the coming months?

When is Chinese New Year 2024?

take note! Chinese New Year will begin Starts on February 10, 2024 And will end by January 28, 2025. It is worth remembering that the year 2023 will end with the appearance of the Water Rabbit, which is represented by the number 4. Chinese Zodiac.

Chinese New Year celebrations will last for 15 consecutive days and end with the traditional and famous Lantern Festival. During these holidays you can see big dragons and family feasts to celebrate.

Which animal are you according to the Chinese zodiac?

The Rat (1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

Ox (1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

Tiger (1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Rabbit (1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Dragon (1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Viper (1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Horse (1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Goat (1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Monkey (1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Rooster (1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Dog (1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Pig (1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Which animal will represent 2024?

The Chinese calendar indicates that the year 2024 will be represented “Wooden Dragon” Which exists every 12 years and represents new beginnings, wisdom, fulfillment of promises, strength and a lot of faith to achieve each goal. the figure! Each animal is associated with one of the five elements: fire, water, earth, metal, air, or wood.

What does the wooden dragon mean?

take note! He dragon symbol It is known in Chinese culture for characteristics like intelligence, generosity, energy, and lots of self-confidence. Moreover, they are very honest and know how to take decisions, even they are ideal person as a leader, however, they can be a bit cold when expressing themselves or displaying their emotions. Are.

On the other hand, element of “wood”, It means having great capacity to reinvent and change oneself.

