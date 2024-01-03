Léa Seydoux talks about the lessons she learned filming with Abdellatif Kechiche on The Life of Adele.

adele’s life This is the film that propelled Léa Seydoux’s career when it was released in theaters, yet the atmosphere on the set was not always calm… In 2013, the actress spoke about director Abdellatif Kechiche’s behavior after shooting her feature film Condemned it. Obviously deeply affected by this eventful shoot, she reflects ten years later on what the experience gave her.

Léa Seydoux testifies to how difficult the filming conditions were adele’s life Paradoxically helped his acting game

filming of adele’s life Left Léa Seydoux with good memories. When asked at France Inter on Friday 2 February, she returned to this experience which, in addition to marking her life, has marked her personality forever, she confided: “I don’t regret experiencing it at all, on the contrary, I think it made me even stronger. It was very hard to do, very violent in a way, Resist this violence, with Adele (Exarchopoulos editor’s note), we felt stronger because we survived this shooting“. Actress remembers tough working conditions on set: “Abdellatif, he has a special method, because he does a scene for several days. It’s hard to do ten takes, but to shoot 100 takes in one day, to do the same scene again the next day… it was obsessive, but yet it paradoxically provides great freedom in the game.” she explains. After all, Léa Seydoux still emerged positive even after one of her worst filming experiences, adding: “There is something about the game that I have learned from him. Abdellatif, he was tiring us in one place, But from this exhaustion came some wonderful things,

If filming wasn’t fun for the actresses, Léa Seydoux still learned a lesson from her bad experience, telling France Inter: “With Abdellatif, what was hardest was the moral harassment. Everyone has been abused, I deny it, especially when it’s in a work context. You cannot be mistreated when you go to work in any profession. So this is something I will never experience again, Ultimately, I hope“. Now more cautious and more mature, the actress sets limits on her intimacy: “There were scenes in the film which were difficult to pull off and then, There was no respect. These are things I will never accept again. The way it was shot, the bodies, the nudity, I got to choose what I wanted to show with my body. This was not the case in Abdellatif Kechiche’s film. Today if I do a sex scene in a movie and ask if I want to watch Rush and whether I accept the scene or not,