Chivas will go for Cade Cowell selected from the United States

cad cowellThe 20-year-old player, born in Ceres, California, will be on the radar of GuadalajaraA version that is supported later Received your Mexican passport In downtown San Jose.

According to fox sportsReconciliation has been going on between the two for the last few weeks Chivas and San Jose earthquake directions By a player who serves as a forward and who has already defended the United States national team.

It is explained that Sacred Flock’s proximity to the Wasserman Agency will help move negotiations forward, despite the fact that he is a player. Has already attracted attention in European footballWhere his name has been linked to clubs like Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and Newcastle.

Cowell already has his Mexican passport

The version of interest is generated exactly on the day when Cowell receives his passport from Ambassador Alessandra BolognaWho showed their approval on social networks.

“We granted a Mexican passport to San Jose Earthquakes star Cade Cowell, a soccer player who is proud of his dual nationality.”

Who is Cade Cowell and why can he play for Chivas?

Cowell, born October 14, 2023, can play with the Sacred Flock Mexican descent from his mother Amber Maldonado,

After excelling as a scorer when he was younger, he was called up to be part of the Quakes academy in 2018, going on to make his debut with the first team in March 2020.

He has been called up to the US national team in both the minor and major divisions, where he has already made eight appearancesAccording to data shared by USMNT.

He was always confident of representing that country, without ruling out the possibility of playing for Chivas, given that he is Mexican by birth according to the Mexican Constitution, thanks to the fact that his mother was born in the national territory. Was.