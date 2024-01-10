Concern over the polluting footprint of the world’s largest cruise ship looms on its maiden voyage

Royal Caribbean International’s new flagship and world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, set sail on her maiden voyage from Miami on January 27, marking a milestone in the cruise industry. (Reuters/Maria Alejandra Cardona)

He sea ​​signThe world’s largest cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean Internationaldepart from miami On its maiden voyage last Saturday, January 27, it raised concerns among environmental groups due to its operation based on liquefied natural gas (lng), which is seen by many as a breakthrough in terms of reducing carbon emissions compared to conventional marine fuels, it presents concerns related to emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Methane is a pollutant primarily due to its ability to trap heat in the atmosphere, making it a powerful green house gas, Although its atmospheric lifetime is shorter than that of carbon dioxide (CO2), methane is much more effective at trapping radiation, approximately 25 times more powerful than CO2 Over a period of 100 years.

methanewith effect on Global warming is 80 times greater than carbon dioxide Within 20 years, it has become central to global efforts to mitigate climate change. According to cnbc, Estimates show that cruise ship engines leak an average of 6.4% methane, compared to an estimated International Maritime Organization ,imo) are 3.5%.

Icon of the Seas’ operation on liquefied natural gas (LNG) has raised concerns among environmental groups about the impact of its emissions, particularly methane, on the environment. (Royal Caribbean Cruises)

according to the agency reuters, Brian ComerDirector of Marine Programs International Council on Clean Transportation ,ICCT), it warned “This is a step in the wrong direction.” and said it is estimated “The use of LNG as a marine fuel emits 120% more greenhouse gases during its life cycle than marine diesel”,

In fact, International Council on Clean Transportation previously published a report in which it warned about methane emissions from ships operating lngWhich are higher than anticipated in current regulations, highlighting the rapid growth in the use of this fuel as a marine solution.

measures approximately 365 meters from bow to stern and weighs 250,800 tonsAccording to the information published by cnn, It was built in the shipyard of Turku, Finlandand came miami On January 10, 2024 after crossing the Atlantic And it also includes a stop Puerto Rico, His arrival did not go unnoticed, he was welcomed with fire boats, flyovers of banners and a welcome caravan, which even disrupted traffic on the road route. Miami Beach, Passengers on their first voyage, a ship Seven nights sold out to the Eastern Caribbeanyou will have the opportunity to experience Unprecedented levels of entertainment and relaxation on the high seas,

The Icon of the Seas is notable not only for its dimensions, which place it as a giant at approximately 365 meters long and weighing 250,800 tonnes, but also for its tremendous offering of entertainment and facilities. (Royal Caribbean Cruises).

This big ship, which required investment 2 billion dollars Its maximum capacity for construction is 7,600 passengers And not only stands out for its magnitude – five times the size titanic– but also for its extraordinary characteristics, which include eight”neighborhood”, seven pools, six water slides, a total of 20 decks, and the first infinity pool hanging over the ocean.

Among the most notable attractions are Category 6a water park 5,181 square meters Distributed on decks 16 and 17, Royal BayThe largest pool in the ocean, and absolute zero, the largest ice rink at sea. Besides, sea ​​sign claims to offer unscripted show As the first maritime representation of “the Wizard of Oz”, Additionally, the name of a Golden Retriever is “Nomadwhich acts as “Official Dog Leader” By ship, a homely touch was added to the journey on the high seas.

surfsideLocated on deck 7 and aimed at families with children under 6 years of age, the cruise is one of the most anticipated elements of the cruise. This area features a carousel featuring characters chosen by children, such as a rainbow-tusked narwhal and a float-style flamingo. Additionally, it also includes a specialty restaurant called Family Dining Options, pier 7Where children under 12 eat free, and there is a water play area adjacent to the pool water’s edgeAllows parents to relax as well as keep an eye on their kids.

Rover, a golden retriever, serves as the “Official Dog Master,” bringing a familiar touch to the onboard experience. (Instagram/chiefdoggroover)

Besides, haven This adults-only area captures the essence of international beach clubs, with the first infinity pool suspended over the ocean. Customers most interested in sea ​​sign As reported, they are families with young children, attracted by attractions such as water parks, surf simulators and various swimming pools. cnn travel, Rob ClabbersPresident of Q Cruise + Travel,

With over 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, 21 new options like izumi And Empire Supper Club, sea ​​sign tries to offer Diverse culinary experiences, Accommodation options range from interior cabins to Ultimate Family TownhouseA three-storey residence with a private cinema and outdoor Jacuzzi, showcasing a wide range of options for different budgets and preferences.