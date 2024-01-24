Cost Survey on Training Needs in Geriatric Medicine

Our website uses its own and third-party cookies to ensure its proper functioning and to track users.

You can get more information about cookies here Google In the following link:

https://policies.google.com/technologies/cookies?hl=es#how-google-uses-cookies

The use of cookies involves the processing of users’ personal data by Google, Inc. An entity whose head office is in the United States.

Google is committed to processing European citizens’ data in compliance standard contractual clauses Adopted by the European Commission to enable international data transfers between a controller established in the EU and a processor outside the EU.

You can access the content of standard contractual clauses In the following link:

Google: https://privacy.google.com/businesses/controllerterms/mccs/

What are cookies?

A cookie is a small text file that websites install on the computer or mobile device of users who visit them. Cookies, among other things, make it possible for a website to remember a user’s actions and preferences (login ID, language, font size and other display preferences) so that the user does not have to reconfigure them when returning to the site. Or browse its pages.

The specific uses we make of these technologies are described below.

What types of cookies does our website use?

Cookies on our website are divided into two general categories:

Technically Necessary Cookies: User consent is not required.

Non-essential cookies: User consent is required in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation.

Technically Necessary Cookies

Technical cookies enable basic functions such as navigation on the website and access and use of the various options or services available on it.

The installation of technical cookies does not require user consent.

The following are the types of cookies used on our website:

Name Supplier Objective expiration date catAcccookies own Plugin cookie whose purpose is to verify that the cookie policy has been accepted. 30 days PHPSESSID own This cookie is used by the PHP language and allows session variables to be identified and associated with data on the server. This cookie is necessary for the website to function. (end of session or 24 hours)

Non-essential cookies

Installation of non-essential cookies requires users’ consent.

uses our website Analysis Cookies: They are what allow website owners to track and analyze user behavior and how they interact with web pages.

uses our website Advertising Cookies: are those that allow the actions of visitors to a website to be tracked and collected in order to provide a more personalized user experience according to the information collected

The following are the types of cookies used on our website:

Name Supplier Objective expiration date hwp_new holler box This cookie allows you to manage the display of notifications and banner bars for new visitors. You can disable in your browser settings. one day hwp_visit holler box This cookie is used to manage the display of notifications and banner bars for return visitors. You can disable it in your browser settings. one week SDI double click Google Inc. This cookie is used to record and report a user’s actions on the website after viewing or clicking on one of the advertiser’s advertisements for the purpose of measuring the effectiveness of an advertisement and presenting specific advertisements to the user . 13 months _gid Google Analytics This cookie is used to differentiate between visitors to the website. It stores information about how users use the website in order to produce an analytical report of how it is working, collecting data including: the number of visitors, the source from which they Came and viewed pages anonymously. twenty four hours _gads Google analytics The purpose of this cookie is to measure interaction with advertisements on our domain and to prevent advertisements from being shown to you multiple times. 13 months DSID Google Inc. This cookie is used to identify a user who is logged in to non-Google sites and to remember whether the user has accepted ad personalization. 2 week _Sing Google Analytics This cookie allows one user to be distinguished from another through their browser. Only in case the user changes browser, he will be considered as another user 2 years _Group Google Analytics This cookie is used to limit the rate of requests on high traffic websites. 10 minutes

If you decide to refuse the use of cookies, only those cookies that are strictly necessary for the functioning of the website will be set.

Similarly, you can allow, block or delete cookies that are not technically necessary by configuring the options of the browser installed on your computer. Depending on which browser you use, you can follow one of the following links:

from firefox https://support.mozilla.org/es/kb/hamilitar-y-deshabiltar-cookies-sitios-web-rastrear-preferences

from chrome http://support.google.com/chrome/bin/answer.py?hl=es&answer=95647

from safari https://support.apple.com/es-es/guide/safari/sfri11471/13.0/mac/10.15

explorer from https://support.Microsoft.com/es-es/help/17442/windows-internet-explorer-delete-manage-cookies

Other Tracking Technologies

Cookies are not the only technology we use to monitor the behavior of our website users. We use other tracking technologies such as web beacons and similar, directly or through third parties contracted by us, that inform us whether users have read emails or commercial publications sent by us. These technologies allow us to measure the effectiveness of our online marketing campaigns and generate content that is more relevant to our users.

You may update your communication preferences and revoke your consent to use tracking functions by contacting info@comunicaciónycia.com.