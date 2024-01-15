Conflict in the South Caucasus: Armenia admits it is “impossible” to hide problems in relations with Russia

Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Armenia (Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via Reuters)

last SeptemberAzerbaijan took control of the Nagorno Karabakh region after a brutal offensive by its troops and a months-long blockade that left people facing a severe humanitarian crisis for several months. As a result of the Azeri siege, almost the entire civilian population – the majority of whom were Armenians – fled to Yerevan. Armenian government accuses Ilham Aliyev’s regime of ethnic cleansing and questioned the actions of Russian peacekeepers, who were supposed to ensure security and stability in the South Caucasus. Since then, relations between Armenia and Russia have not been the best.

“It is impossible to hide the problems that exist in relations with Russia”Recognized Chancellor of Armenia, Ararat MirzoyanDuring an interview he gave to the Argentine press within the framework of his visit to Buenos Aires and in which he participated Infobay.

Regarding the actions of forces deployed by Moscow in recent years, he said: “Analysts believe that amid the conflict with Ukraine, Russia is looking for new logistics avenues, and in cooperation with Azerbaijan and Turkey it The solution has been found. And in this scenario Karabakh will be the price that will have to be paid. There are also analysts who believe that Azerbaijan’s aggressive position has been promoted by Russia (…) But these are all assumptions, these are theories , and we have the following as facts: “There was a Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh and ethnic cleansing was carried out without their intervention.”

Mirzoyan reminded that the parties have international obligations “that are written, ratified and exist.” In fact, on November 9, 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement after almost one and a half months of intense fighting in the Karabakh region. With the mediation of Russia. However, Baku broke that agreement, and continued the siege on the Armenians, all under the watchful eye of the Russian military.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a military parade in Karabakh’s main city of Khankendi, known as Stepanakert in Armenian and the former capital of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh authorities (Europa Press)

“If these obligations are not met, there becomes a need to review the entire integrity of the bilateral relationship. When the security mechanisms in place do not work in practice, as was the case with attacks against the borders of the Republic of Armenia, people, towns, in this case the Republic of Armenia, “They are forced to consider new security mechanisms”said Mirzoyan, who stressed that every country has a duty to take care of and guarantee “the security of its citizens and ensure its territorial integrity.”

Against this backdrop, the Armenian government has in recent months begun to move increasingly closer to the West. The Chancellor commented that relations with the EU are deepening these days and highlighted the work of the mission the continental bloc sent to the border with Azerbaijan: “The borders are currently being monitored by a civilian mission of the EU. Is. After this monitoring, the level of security and stability has increased significantly.

He said: “As long as the EU is willing to receive Armenia, Armenia is willing to get closer to the EU.”

He also commented that his country is looking for “new instruments of cooperation” with the EU, in addition to pre-existing agreements, adding that “with NATO we have a defined format of cooperation.”

In fact, last week the Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance, jens stoltenberg, was in Yerevan. A visit that was “carefully” followed by the Putin government. Despite Russian insistence, the Armenian Prime Minister, nikol pashinyanSaid that it is important for his country to strengthen its defense capability after the “events that have occurred” in the region, which is why he said that his government is interested in the development and enhancement of the current political dialogue with the NATO bloc and its Cooperation with member countries.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Yerevan (Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via Reuters)

However, Mirzoyan clarified that his country’s cooperation with NATO is not the same process as Ukraine is following and denied that the intention is to join the alliance: “The intention to become part of NATO is not on our agenda. But we participate in NATO peacekeeping operations; Recently we have increased the number of our troops in Kosovo, and till the last day we were also in a peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

The Armenian Foreign Minister said that, despite rapprochement with the West, the government also wants to regulate relations with neighboring countries. In this sense, he highlighted the importance of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and normalizing relations with Turkey through dialogue.

Regarding peace talks with Baku, he explained: “Negotiations require commitment from both sides, otherwise peace will not be achieved. Unfortunately, we cannot assure that Azerbaijan has the same position, the same commitment to this process. And there are some fundamental issues on which the two parties have very different stances. For example, the issue of mutual recognition of borders, and this makes us think that Azerbaijan has not turned the page, does not consider this issue closed and they have future plans with our region.

The head of Armenian diplomacy admitted, “At the moment we do not believe that Azerbaijan wants peace there.”

Among the issues the parties are negotiating on is the restoration of an important railway line designed in the Soviet era. Mirzoyan indicated that Azerbaijan wants to reconstruct it and Armenia is also interested in it, as it would allow commercial exchanges between China and Europe. However, Yerevan does not agree to the conditions demanded by Baku.

“Azerbaijan wants Russian military personnel to be on this railway network, and also requires that people and goods passing through that territory of the Republic of Armenia do so without any control, including without customs control. That is to say, the scenario that they envision, that there is no entry record, no control, and the area is monitored by forces of a third country, means that it violates Armenia’s sovereignty. It is an attack which is unacceptable to us,” he stressed.

A Russian peacekeeping soldier stands next to a tank bearing the flag of the Russian Federation on the border with Armenia (Reuters/Francesco Brembati)

And he added: “For more than 30 years the Republic of Armenia was under blockade by Azerbaijan and Turkey. That is why we are in favor of unblocking communications but with some questions and some conditions; Very fair conditions. If unlocked, it should be in a manner that is consistent with countries’ sovereignty, “They must remain within the jurisdiction and competence of the countries in which the communications concerned are located.”

Finally, Mirzoyan noted Pashinyan’s recent announcement about halting his country’s participation in the Russia-led Soviet Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military alliance until the bloc clarifies its position regarding Armenia. Would have done it.

“When we told that an attack was being carried out, they said that the area was not defined. This is a very important fact, because we did not request direct military assistance, we asked above all for political and diplomatic intervention, and this was also not done. At the very least, we ask that they clarify that there has been an attack against Armenia in the South Caucasus, and that it was not carried out in this case. CSTO, an organization whose purpose is to protect, defend and secure the borders of member countries. When we had that need, it was not fulfilled. Therefore there is no point in continuing in that organization. Yes, our partnership is on hold. At this point we have not moved forward, we have not discussed the issue, but I do not see positive signs that this issue is going for the better,” he concluded.