Correos de Cuba opens new center with DHL service in Havana

Correos de Cuba Business Group recently reported the opening of a multi-service center that includes, among other services, DHL, the renowned German international logistics company.

In a note published on its institutional website, he explained that last Friday, March 1, on the occasion of the 268th anniversary of the formation of the postal service in Cuba, a multi-service center belonging to the Havana 6 postal sector, located at the headquarters of the Cuban Postal Service, was inaugurated. Ministry of Communications (MINCOM).

This new facility, which is subordinate to the Habana Centro Correos company, will offer the population the sale of various office products and postal service as well as DHL services, it says. Basic lesson,

According to its managers, later on, other high-demand services will be added, such as laminating, multicopying and binding of documents, which customers will also be able to purchase through sales channels. electronic payment,

Cuban Postal Services

In addition to the new services available at the Multi-Service Center, Correos de Cuba offers these services throughout the island:

-universal postal service: sending correspondence, parcels, telegrams, press and publications nationally and internationally. National and international travels.

-Other postal services: messaging services and express parcel, official mail for organizations and associations, postage paid to state entities, rent of postal boxes and drawers. Sales of press, stamps, office products, calendars, office supplies and computer accessories.

-Collection and payment on third party accounts: electricity bills (UNE), telephone bills (ETECSA), housing coupons, personal loans (BPA), social security for retirees (INSS-MTSS) and social assistance for beneficiaries (INSS) -MTSS).

-Other services on behalf of third parties: tax stamps on ISD documents (ONAT), templates for procedures (ONAT), delivery of tax packages to self-employed workers (ONAT), sale of prepaid telephone cards (ETECSA).

Opinion about Cuban Post Office

Correos de Cuba is once again hit by a storm due to persistent delays in the delivery of international parcels. When a satisfactory response is not received from the company, user complaints get accumulated on the social network.

a recurring excuse fuel shortage, which, although it may be a real factor, is not new and does not explain the decline in service that has occurred over the years. The population’s dissatisfaction increases with each package that does not arrive on time.



