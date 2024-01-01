Costco plans another measure to stop shared memberships – Telemundo Denver

If you have a Costco membership, don’t be surprised if you have to scan your membership at the entrance the next time you visit one of their supermarkets.

This was reported by several shoppers who had to pass their membership through a type of digital ID scanning station at the front door of a Costco warehouse near Issaquah, Washington.

One user on the Reddit platform said, once the subscription is scanned, a screen shows the buyer’s face, with photos attached, for the employee to review.

Although Costco has not made any official announcement, it may be a new practice to continue controlling the distribution of memberships.

The Costco in Issaquah is typically used by the company to test new concepts before introducing them to other supermarkets.

This would not be the first measure taken by Costco to prevent further membership sharing.

Since July last year, those making payment at self-service checkout have been required to present photo identity proof in addition to membership.

“We do not believe it is right for non-members to receive the same benefits and prices as members,” the company said in a statement.

The changes that Sam will adopt

For its part, Sam’s Club announced this week that it will soon stop scanning receipts to verify its members’ purchases.

As you hear it. You no longer have to wait in line at checkout to check your cart and check your receipt, an essential practice at supermarkets where bulk items are sold, such as Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club, among others.

And, on many occasions, buyers have to waste time in line, even if it is only a few seconds, before this control can be implemented.

The practice will end at Sam’s, Walmart’s wholesale company announced this week during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“Even the few seconds it takes to scan a receipt at check-out are worth it,” declared Walmart Executive Vice President Megan Crozier.

But if you think reviewing what’s in your shopping cart will be the end all be all, you’d be wrong. From now on this work will be done through Artificial Intelligence.

Sam’s Club will set up some type of portal, similar to a door, that you must go through. Crozier explained during his presentation that it would have “computer vision and digital technology” to verify purchases.

The technology has already been implemented in 10 Sams and is expected to be rolled out in all 600 supermarkets nationwide by the end of the year.