Cruz Azul defeated Leon and has won seven duels without defeat.

The ‘Machine’ played another duel with possession of the ball and personality, which was marred by a blackout of almost half an hour

blue Cross won 2-3 Lion and made it six consecutive wins in a match played until the 128th minute, when a power failure in the building disrupted play. La Máquina establishes itself in the lead for Clausura 2024 thanks to the comments of carlos rodriguez, rodrigo huescas And Uriel Antuna, Alan Medina and Jose Alvarado scored for the Emeralds.

machine, as has been a practice martin anselmi, Came out with high tempo in the game. After exactly 50 seconds, blue Cross The first dangerous action was generated which could not be realized due to the failure of Alexis Gutiérrez, who fired his shot after a pass by Uriel Antuna, located in the penalty area.

Uriel Antuna imago7

To Lion Given the intensity and high pressure of the match, it was difficult for him to adapt to the match process blue Cross To gain possession of the ball. When it seemed the pages had emerged from the most complex moments unscathed, at the age of 29, carlos rodriguez He found the ball outside the opponent’s area and sent it into the visitors’ net with a powerful shot that left Rodolfo Cota with no options.

The machine once again cornered Lyon on their own field of play and 10 minutes later, at 38′, the score was 0-2 blue Cross, It happened through a play in between rodrigo huescas And angel sepulvedawho left the divine young player in front Rudolph DimensionsWhom he defeated with a left shot.

Barely a minute after the second score of blue Crossan error of carlos salcedoOsvaldo came close to becoming the first Lyon player to lose the ball in a challenge against Rodríguez, but Federico Vinas’ shot went wide of the goal. Kevin Meier,

For the second part, blue Cross He came close to cementing his dominance in the third game of the afternoon, but missed in the 51st minute to Uriel Antuna, an obvious substitute without a goalkeeper. Angel Sepúlveda, who had left Rodolfo Cota on the road, gave way to ‘Bruzo’, who only had to push the ball into the net, but his shot flew.

Lion They sparked life once again with two dangerous moves that led to Kevin Mears’ goal, but a power failure at the Nou Camp on 64′ interrupted the locals’ best moment, as the game was stopped for 26 minutes Was.

In the 90th minute the ball rolled back on the court and 28 more minutes were added. Lion Without being dangerous for Cruz Azul, he once again took center stage in the match, but a mistake by Rafael Guerrero, who lost the ball at the beginning, led through Alan Medina’s score at 90’+12′ into the net of the machine. Got absorbed. ,

blue Cross He avoided any reaction from Panna and only three minutes later, at 90’+15′, he appeared Uriel Antuna To send the ball into the net in the same action as he had lost at the beginning of the second half, but on this occasion he took advantage of the absence of Rodolfo Cota to make the score 1-3.

Lion In the last moments of the engagement he again showed signs of life. At 90’+26′, Edgar Guerra appeared in the opponent’s area to assist Alfonso Alvarado with a header, which surprised Kevin Meier with a right-footed shot to bring Lyon close to the scoreboard, but it was not enough for the locals to snatch Cruz Azul’s sixth consecutive win, in a match that ended when the timer reached 128 minutes.