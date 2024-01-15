Daniel Noboa: This is the first time that we will attack white-collar terrorists. Politics news

During the signing of an inter-institutional agreement for the creation of a joint research unit, President Daniel Noboa Said that the government “will attack white collar terrorists That finance is organized crime.

He agreement It was signed on the afternoon of 7 March at the Carondelet Palace among the highest officials of the government ministry. Ministry of Interior, the Internal Revenue Service (SRI), the Financial and Economic Analysis Unit (UAFE), the National Customs Service (CENE) and the Presidency of the Republic. was invited to this event state controllerMauricio Torres.

Noboa indicated that this tool would be essential “for the security of the State”, for the development of an economy free from criminal activities, and to combat tax and customs fraud as well as piracy and money laundering. “This way we can Strengthen anti-corruption policy“, he claimed.

He explained that through public service, central government and decentralized autonomous governments (GADs) public procurementhas also been used by criminals in recent years Black money “and it has to be stopped.”

He said the work has to start Some GADs on the coast, where they have a “low price” policy.

“They bid below cost, they win all the competitions and thus they manage to wash, iron and dry everything they want,” the President said metaphorically, while demanding these acts from the controller. sought support to combat, especially in provinces such as Manabí, Santa Elena, Guayas, Los Rios and El Oro.

,This is the first time we will attack white collar terrorists, “They finance organized crime, launder money and pass themselves off as respectable people,” he said.

In that sense, the President indicated that large companies that bill hundreds of millions will be involved in illegal activities, including construction companies, food companies, exporters, which generate unfair competition against businesses “that do good work. “Does it.” ,

Noboa stressed that officials of the institutions implementing the agreement will handle the information with confidence to make their work more effective and defend their government and their work team. “We have silenced many people, even the most bitter people.” stood out.

Support for the Attorney General

Additionally, he said that his government has provided guarantees for the work of Attorney General Diana Salazar.

They have been given the tools and support to those who previously “with good reason, in previous governments, were deeply concerned about exposing some pots of crickets, in fear and dread of their lives; Now we have contributed to giving him the courage and support to get the job done,” the President said. (yo)