Daniel Ortega turns Nicaragua into a haven for high-profile fugitives: “It’s a haven for remarkably corrupt people”

Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli asked for protection from the Nicaraguan regime this Wednesday. Here he is seen in an archive photo with Daniel Ortega

Former President of Panama Riccardo Martinelli (2009-2014) This Wednesday became the third former Central American president to seek asylum in dictator-ruled Nicaragua Daniel ortega,

Before Martinelli, former Salvadoran presidents Mauricio Funes Carthagena and Salvador Sánchez Cerén, accused of corruption in their country, had done so. Both Funes and Sanchez moved to Nicaragua with their families, and received express Nicaraguan nationality as additional protection, as Nicaragua’s political constitution prohibits extradition of citizens.

Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal, a 71-year-old man who described himself as politically persecuted, was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and a fine of more than $19 million in Panama on money laundering charges.

“I have decided to ‘isolate’ myself in the embassy of the Nicaraguan government to protect myself from the continued lack of protection of my rights, denial of justice and my personal integrity,” Martinelli said in a public letter.

Former Salvadoran President Mauricio Funes Cartagena has been a refugee in Nicaragua since September 2016 (Photo 19 Digital)

The Nicaraguan regime responded immediately. “In accordance with the Convention on Asylum of 1928 and the Convention on Political Asylum of 1933, ratified by our country, and recognizing that asylum is an institution of a humanitarian nature and that all people may live under its protection, without discrimination as to nationality” Nicaragua “decided to grant asylum to Mr. Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Berrocal, former President of the Republic of Panama,” the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry said in a letter to the Panamanian Foreign Ministry.

“Nicaragua is a paradise for the remarkably corrupt”he said earlier infobae Javier Meléndez, researcher and director of the Think Center Expedient Abierto. “Nicaragua as a residential paradise is a property that is offered and sold to those who pay. And you get paid well! It has nothing to do with whether you were my friend (friend) or my ideological enemy. It has nothing to do with whether you are a paramilitary killer, a drug-trafficking guerrilla, a former leftist Salvadoran politician, or a right-wing Honduran politician and thief.

Some recognized fugitives seeking asylum in Nicaragua:

On July 30, 2019, 64-year-old Mauricio Funes Cartagena, his wife, Ada Michelle Guzmán, and their children, Carlos Manuel Mauricio Velasco and Diego Roberto Funes Cañas, were officially declared Nicaraguan citizens through Resolution No. 3119, which Was published in. official diary, gazette, Funes-Cartagena faces four criminal cases in his home country. The Salvadoran prosecutor’s office has charged him with alleged embezzlement, illegal enrichment and embezzlement of approximately $351 million from the public budget in a network that includes family, friends and former officials.

Salvador Sanchez Ceren, former president of Salvador and former guerrilla of the leftist Farabundo Martí Front (FMLN) (EFE/Rodrigo Sura)



Sanchez Ceren, a 79-year-old professor and former guerrilla, is wanted in his country’s justice system. The Office of the Attorney General of El Salvador presented corruption charges in July 2021 against former Salvadoran President Sánchez Cerén for receiving irregular payments of $530,000 while serving as vice president to Mauricio Funes (2009–2014). A few days after the prosecutor’s office formalized the charges, the regime of Daniel Ortega granted Sánchez Cerén and his family Nicaraguan nationality.

Abel Jair Diaz Lupien,

Diaz Lupien, 51, is an evangelical pastor and lawyer by profession. He entered politics in the National Party under the shadow of Juan Orlando Hernández, who was considered his “right hand man”. He was the National Party’s deputy candidate in last November’s election but was not elected. Acts of corruption have been accused in the construction of container homes in the Lomas del Diamante sector, south of the capital, to serve people affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota. Since Hernández’s capture and extradition, he disappeared from the public scene and surprisingly reappeared in Nicaragua when his Nicaraguan citizenship was made official on June 17, 2022.

Ricardo Lionel Cardona Lopez

Cardona López, 63, held several low-profile positions during the Hernández administration. At the end of the previous term he was appointed Private Secretary to the Presidency of Honduras. The National Anti-Corruption Council (CNA) included him in the findings of an investigation titled “Senior Cedis officials who brought their corruption program to fruition”. He also came out as a citizen of Nicaragua on June 17, 2022.

Casimir, during his years in the Red Brigades

Italian Alessio Casimirri was sentenced in his country in absentia to six life terms, 24 years in prison and two years of day isolation for, among other crimes, the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Prime Minister Aldo Moro in 1978. . He has lived in Nicaragua for 36 years and has established a restaurant specializing in seafood 13 kilometers from Managua. Octopus carpaccio, risotto with red wine, salt snapper, pasta “and much more,” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, “personally served by its chef Alessio Casimirri”.

In 1984, Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar (striped shirt) was a refugee in Nicaragua under the protection of the Sandinista government. This photo was taken by DEA agent Barry Seal at an airport in Managua

In 1984, during the years of the Sandinista Revolution, Pablo Escobar Gaviria himself was a refugee in Nicaragua and made transactions that implicated the revolutionary government in drug trafficking. Barry Seal, the DEA double agent whose life was made into a film starring Tom Cruise, photographed Escobar posing with Sandinista officers while transporting a drug shipment at Managua airport.

Former Colombian drug smuggler and partner of Pablo Escobar, Carlos Lehder, reveals in his recently published book “Life and Death of the Medellín Cartel” that in an episode of his life He was a refugee in Nicaragua under the protection of the revolutionary government.

Lehder, who served 34 years in prison and was recently released, says that unlike other Colombian drug lords who sought refuge in Panama, he preferred Nicaragua, when “the Sandinista guerrillas led by Daniel Ortega were barely was established, which has now become a dictatorship.” ,

“They assigned me a large diplomatic protocol house as my home, into which I carried only my G3 rifle and other personal weapons, a backpack full of dollars, my powerful HF global communications radio and my Zenith radio, which I used . Listening to music during the day and keeping an eye on the stations Columbia and The Voice of Germany (Deutsche Welle) at night,” he says in his book, which is already available to the public.