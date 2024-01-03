How Brad Pitt regained the upper hand against Angelina Jolie in $500 million vineyard case

It’s a rollercoaster affair worthy of the best suspense series scenarios; This would be called Baa-Baa, for the most glamorous couple of the 2010s. If the announcement of their separation sounded the death knell for the romance, followed by thousands of fans of the hero fight Club and the heroine of lara croft, their divorce did not fail to enliven the web. While child custody is traditionally a thorny topic, in this case it was not one of the couple’s six children that pitted the former lovers against each other, but rather their wine estate, Chateau Miraval.

Initially, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie owned 60% and 40% of the property respectively. The actor, who has played roles ranging from Quentin Tarantino to Damien Chazelle, took over through his company Quimicum, having anticipated that he and Angelina should be equal shareholders. So, they offered him 10% of their shares in exchange for a symbolic $1. Such a compromise may seem strange; However, the non-payment of this amount is one of the arguments that allowed Brad Pitt to win his case before the Luxembourg Court these days. Because, matters became more complicated when his wife sold her shares to Russian oligarch Yuri Scheffler, owner of the Stoli vodka brand. Keen to remain the owner of his property, the now sixty-year-old man attempted to demonstrate that the 10% shares given to his wife for free at the time of their marriage had no value once they were no longer together And he had resold them without their consent. the great tempter of babylon was clearly heard, because the court in Luxembourg, the company’s country of origin, through which they acquired Miraval, ruled in favor of their case, pending a final decision in the future, as reported by Ver-Morning. According to the information. So benefits Brad Pitt, but there’s more to follow.

