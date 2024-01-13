Daniel Ortega’s fierce family hunt against the woman who made the Nicaraguan Miss Universe





Last Sunday afternoon, a father and his son arrived at Managua airport and took flight AM 651 to Mexico. What seemed like a family trip was actually the epilogue of the fierce vendetta that Daniel Ortega’s regime took against Miss Nicaragua franchise owner Karen Seleberti, leading to Shanice Palacios becoming Miss Universe on October 30.

by infobay

Martín Arguello and Bernardo Argüello Celebrati, Celebrati’s husband and son respectively, were released just a day before her visit after being held incommunicado for more than a month in Nicaraguan regime prisons. The mandatory order was that he must leave the country within 48 hours of his release.

For Nicaraguan lawyer Yadar Morazán, what happened to the Arguello Celebríti family is “forced abduction for political purposes” and he confirms that there was not even an attempt to give any legitimacy to the process.

Celebrations were accompanied by misfortune for the Arguello celebrity family last Saturday, November 18, after Miss Nicaragua, Shannice Palacios, was crowned Miss Universe, the first award of that type won by a Central American woman. Had achieved.

Karen Seleberti has managed the Miss Nicaragua franchise for 20 years, and her entire family accompanied Palacios to the pageant held in El Salvador. Martín Arguello and his son, Bernardo Arguello Celeberti, returned to Managua the next day with a suitcase of dresses worn by Nicaraguan beauty queens during the pageant. The suitcase was detained at the airport without any explanation. Still, no alarm was raised or doubt about what was to come.

