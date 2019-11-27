Why this astronaut in the film completely lost his ability in front of Eva Green

Wednesday January 10, 2024 at 11:00 am – By
Arte broadcasts on Wednesday, January 10 at 8:55 p.m. Proxima, An original film, in which the actors contributed…
Released in French theaters on November 27, 2019, Proxima It shed light on a reality rarely addressed in cinema: the lives of female astronauts. Here, director Alice Winocour tells about the daily life of a certain Sarah LoRue, astronaut and mother. Assigned to take part in a dangerous mission, he must prepare to be separated from his 8-year-old daughter, Sarah. A girl who has been somewhat neglected by her father Thomas, from whom she has become estranged… An original story, but extremely realistic, presented by a very involved cast.
Proxima : a film shot in unusual locations
For the purposes of her film, Alice Winocour worked extensively. Here, there are no sets or models specifically designed for the film, but rather mythical locations: the European Space Agency’s base in Cologne, the city of Star City, a closed enclave located very close to Moscow, but also the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Where rockets are launched towards the International Space Station! Unusual locations welcome delighted artists, who had to work hard to match their actions to those of real astronauts. On screen, the illusion is perfect. Matt Dillon looks like Thomas Pesquet (who was preparing for his first flight during filming), while the famous heroine Sara Lorou appears larger than life in the guise of Eva Green. One actress overcame this extraordinary training, as she tells in the column women’s journal , “Shooting on sacred sites is a luxury and is linked to the conquest of space. Having real instructors during the scenes, it was crazy. It’s a privilege to be able to explore universes in real life that we may never have been familiar with.” Can. That’s what this job offers.”
The condition of the astronaut who was responsible for training Eva Green deteriorated.
If the actress, daughter of Marlene Jobert and Walter Green, is impressive on screen, she also silenced one of her coaches. In fact, Luca Parmitano, the Italian astronaut responsible for preparing and supporting her for the film, was left speechless by the star. three Musketeers and of dreamer, A fan of Eva Green, he was kind of shy around the star, as Alice Winokour told Vanity Fair: “He’s been in love with her since he was a teenager. So he was completely losing his temper.”
