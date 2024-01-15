Modem with mobile data connection

From January 15 to 30, 2024, Cubal-ETECSA, the communications monopoly in Cuba, launched a special offer with payment from abroad to access and share their Internet with a modem that connects to the mobile network.

As ETECSA notes, you’ll be able to “connect multiple devices simultaneously and navigate calls without interruption.”

They said the offer is available only through international distributors and includes: one modem, one data USIM and 100GB as a gift, valid for 3 months on any network (2G/3G/4G). You can also purchase additional plans of 10, 50 or 100 GB, which expand and extend the duration of your initial plan.

,“This offer can be purchased from January 15 to 30, 2024, from 00:01 on January 15, 2024 – Cuba Time – until 23:59 on January 30, 2024 – Cuba Time,” he explained.

ETECSA special offer with modem from January 15th

From ETECSA they clarified that the only way to buy it is through the international distributor: Detone. How much does this international offer cost? He says that these prices are established according to the transactions and exchange rates in each country. This information should be available on the website of the respective distributor. See here.

On which mobile networks can this international offer be used? The company clarifies that the data traffic generated by the plans can be used on any available network in 2G/3G/4G without any limitations.

They warn that the beneficiary may, 48 hours after receiving the purchase, be present at the selected commercial office (by the customer from abroad), before the completion of 30 days. This is what this ETECSA offer on mobile data and modem looks like.

The modem in question has a warranty of 3 months. If any breakage occurs within this period, we proceed as established in the current policy. In the event that there is a breakdown in the equipment, you must report it to CAT Data (800 4 3434 option 1) and for this it is established that the technician must be present, to rule out that the equipment is presented Can be done and replace it instead. If damage does not invalidate the warranty.