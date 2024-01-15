Dina Boluaert’s Bombproof Survival Instinct

Survival instincts are the main qualities that political analysts identify in Dina Boluerte, a president who has not been able to win the sympathy or approval of Peruvians in fifteen months in office. In its most critical moments, between the end of 2022 and the first months of 2023, when a majority group of the population took to the streets to demand early elections, Alberto Ottarola’s shield was always available to him. Boluerte assumed the presidency of the Republic after the failed self-coup of Pedro Castillo. He temporarily did not understand his mandate, which upset the sentiments of union teachers and voters of the other Peru, whom Lima, the capital, usually views from a distance.

Bolivar survived the storm, but paid a bloody price: 49 protesters died due to repression by law enforcement forces. Organizations such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and human rights organizations investigated the cases and determined that “extrajudicial executions” had occurred and that the attacks qualified as “genocide”. Some leaders from the region, such as Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador or Colombian Gustavo Petro, expressed their clear disapproval. Despite warnings from the international community, Dina Boluarte continued. At the time, Otarola defended herself with the following arguments: “She cannot resign because she has to protect the democratic system”, “The country cannot be left in the hands of violent people” and “The Prosecutor’s Office will conduct the relevant investigation.” “

That landlord is no longer under your control. Facing allegations of harassing and favoring a worker with state resources, Dina Boluaert was forced to ask for her resignation. This Wednesday, Peru’s representative to the OAS, Gustavo Adriazen, was sworn in as his replacement. This is his third Chairman of the Council of Ministers. The first lawyer was Pedro Angulo who lasted only a few weeks in this position.

Dina Boluiarte with Alberto Otarola at the Government Palace in Lima on February 10, 2023. Martin Mejia (AP)

Political scientists agree that this is a shock that increases the weakness of the executive. An executive with many debts: civil insecurity, a dysfunctional health system, social conflict, among others. “Alberto Ottarola has been important for this government. He was not only a political operator but also an experienced person. He was the one who seemed to be ruling. He concealed serious shortcomings of the President and his removal from the Cabinet led to a crisis. A new political moment is opening for the government of Dina Boluerta,” says Fernando Tuesta in the newspaper El Comercio.

In fact, Otarola had much broader expertise, he was already a public official in previous governments and, therefore, he has a greater hold on the political discourse. Furthermore, when questioned to chair the Apurimac Departmental Club while serving as Minister of Development and Inclusion, Otarola was Boluart’s counsel before he passed to the presidency. Without its chief bishop, Boluat has denied the impact of his departure. “The cabinet is not in crisis, the country is not in crisis. We know that administering our beloved motherland is complex. “We are strengthening our work and we are not going to stop even for a moment,” he said.

Of course, Otarola was present at the swearing-in of a cabinet in which there was only one change. What’s more, he was photographed giving a clear message that his relations with the head of state have not deteriorated. Congresswoman Sigrid Bazan has expressed her disagreement. “This is a joke to all citizens and shows that Mrs. Boluat, instead of distancing herself from the former Prime Minister who was questioned, keeps him on her side as a sign that there is nothing Has happened. Congress cannot give confidence to the same team which has done nothing for the country,” he criticized.

Dina Boluart also took the opportunity to defend her brother Nicanor, who was accused of being one of the architects of an alleged plot to topple Alberto Ottarola. Furthermore, he denied that his brother had any ties to former President Martín Vizcarra, whom Otarola himself described as one of the people responsible for his downfall. “My brother is not involved in any conspiracy and does not participate in the decisions of the government. I am the president, whether my decisions are correct or not (…) I don’t know Nicanor Vizcarra. “It is not part of this government and will not be until 2026,” he stressed.

As for the new Prime Minister Gustavo Adriánzen, it has been alleged that he was chosen for having a similar profile to Otarola, apart from his denial that protesters have been killed in the protests. At a hearing at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, he had unkind words towards the mourners: “They are violent people, they are the ones who caused the deaths.” To Congressman Carlos Anderson, Adrianzen is a copycat of Otarola. “I hope it makes a difference. Making no changes, and not marking the fields, basically makes it a copy of the previous one. Thus, hurt, Dina Boluarte faces her worst days since the social upheaval.

