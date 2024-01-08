Doodh Atole: A refreshing drink to start the day. This is how you can prepare it

The mornings continue to be cold and although the Christmas season has already passed, the truth is that if there is something that lasts longer months, it is definitely the season. That’s why on days like today, it’s convenient to share with you a recipe to keep us warm, that is, atole.
And since we’re in the middle of the January slump, where our pockets are bursting and bleeding after all the spending so far, we’ll share with you economical recipe To make delicious milk atola, without any fruit and with ingredients that you surely have at home and that you can take advantage of.
He atoll there is one mexican drinks Of pre-Hispanic origin, with a slightly sticky texture. It can be of many flavours, like cookie, marzipan, guava, pineapple and almost any fruit. However, there are also recipes, such as milk, that can serve as a base for other flavors, but which have their own essence and are also delicious.
How to create an atoll?
Although atole was prepared only with water and corn flour prehistoric era, It should be said that with the advent of spanish people many Recipes Was modified, as was the case with this drink, which is a Spanish-style atole, that is, with milk, but it also has other ingredients that give it its flavor, such as cinnamon one of two vanilla,
Origin of the word atoll
word atoll comes from nahuatl atoll And that means sticky water. It was made from corn and sweetened piloncillo, Sugar one of two HoneyBut nowadays there are so many versions of it that you will be surprised when you know all its tastes. But apart from everything, it should be noted that it is a rich drink. carbohydrates And proteinWhich makes it a great option for breakfast on such a cold day.
Material
- Use divided 4 and 1/4 cups water
- 1 cup flour or corn flour
- 2 cans evaporated milk
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- cinnamon powder
Preparation
- Add 3 cups water and masa flour to a blender; Top.
- blend until smooth. Sift the flour and place it in a medium pot to boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer 6 to 8 minutes, or until mixture thickens, stirring frequently using a wire whisk.
- Combine evaporated milk, 1 1/4 cups water, sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon sticks. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the mixture thickens.
- Take out the cinnamon sticks. Sprinkle cinnamon powder and serve hot.
- Ready!
nutritional information
- Calories: 420kcal
- Carbohydrates: 82 grams
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 4g
- Sugar: 10 grams
- Fibers: 1 gram
- Sodium: 1mg
- total fat: 8 g
- saturated fats: 4g
