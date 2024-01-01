The Culture Ministry has replaced Deputy Ministers Fernando Rojas and Kenelma Carvajal.

Cuba’s Ministry of Culture removed Fernando Rojas and Kenelma Carvajal Pérez as vice ministers.Which was announced in the meeting of the Board of Directors held this Monday. A note published through official channels on social networks and replicated by the portal cubedebate They explained that it is “released by renewal”.

In place of Rojas, Carvajal Pérez, one of the most rejected cultural policy commissioners against his defense of censorship and freedom of creation, and wife of Alex Castro Soto del Valle, son of Fidel Castro, Lizette Martínez Luzardo, who served as General Director of Cultural Policies, and Lilitsy Hernández Oliva, current president of the National Council of the Performing Arts, were appointed.,

According to the official statement, “This movement gives a response The country’s policy of gradual renewal of management cadres at all levels, And in practice confirms the faith of revolution among young people.

In the presence of leaders of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, State and Government, the branch’s minister, Elpidio Alonso Grau, and other directors praised the outgoing vice president’s “long history of work and meritorious work.” Minister. The Board of Directors of the Ministry of Culture also recognized “the dedication, revolutionary loyalty and impeccable moral conduct of both cadres”.,

The government decided that Fernando Rojas would henceforth remain as advisor to the Minister of Culture, and that Kenelma Carvajal would be assigned new tasks. By the Central Committee of the Communist Party.

According to the text of the note, Lizette Martínez and Lilitsy Hernández have received training as art instructors, held various government responsibilities and earned praise and respect within the field.

Martínez Luzardo was one of the officers who, led by dozens of artists and intellectuals, came out to confront participants in a peaceful protest in front of the Ministry of Culture in January 2021, following a historic demonstration two months earlier. At the same confrontation in which Minister Alonso Grau attacked a journalist from Diario de Cuba, Fernando Rojas was present.

Rachel García Heredia, current Provincial Director of Culture of Holguín, was appointed as President of the National Performing Arts Council.

The two “liberated” deputy ministers made their last interventions in censorship matters at the end of the year, when the government Launched a campaign against the celebration of INSTAR Film FestivalOrganized by the Hannah Arendt Institute of Artivism, directed by Cuban artist Tania Bruguera and which took place in eight countries, including seven important cities on two continents.

Official publication of Mincult, jiribillaIn one of his typical slanderous actions, published a text that was repeated on the official site shortly after cubedebatein which The film exhibition is accused of “glorifying terrorism against Cuba”. To include a feature film in your program VeritasBy Cuban Eliécer Jiménez Almeida.

Kenelma Carvajal then wrote: “Once again, the machinery of counterrevolution (sic) is attacking the institutional system of culture and cinema celebration of the Cuban people.”

Later, Rojas defined the film as call from moscow, by Cuban director Luis Alejandro Yero, as an “attack on the revolution” that would not be allowed. Yarrow condemned the censorship of his feature-length documentary on his social networks At the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana