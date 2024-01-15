Elon Musk sues OpenAI for prioritizing profit before the well-being of humanity

Elon Musk sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman for abandoning their mission. (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images)

By Jhanvi Nidumolu

March 1 (Reuters) – Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPIT, and others, including its CEO Sam Altman, alleging they abandoned the company’s core mission of developing artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humanity. Given, not for profit.

According to the lawsuit filed late Thursday, Altman and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman proposed to Musk to create a nonprofit open source company.

The fact that the Microsoft-backed company focused on making money violated that contract, Musk’s lawyers claimed in the lawsuit filed in San Francisco. He said the company has kept the design of its most advanced AI model, GPT-4, a “complete secret.”

OpenAI, Microsoft and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Photographic illustration of the ChatGPIT logo

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but left its board in 2018. He also runs electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX, and bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.

Last year, Altman was fired by OpenAI’s former management, who said he was trying to defend the company’s mission of developing AI that benefits humanity. After a few days he returned to the company.

OpenAI plans to name several new board members in March, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot, became the world’s fastest growing software application within six months of its launch in November 2022. It also spurred the launch of rival chatbots from Microsoft, Alphabet and a host of startups that they raffled off to raise billions of dollars. In financing.

