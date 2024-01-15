Most Popular Aesthetic Treatments

Almost half of the population of Spain has undergone aesthetic medical treatments. The most popular are pulsed light, fillers with hyaluronic acid, mesotherapy, platelet-rich plasma and botulinum toxin. Aesthetic physicians emphasize the importance of going to professionals in cases of “high” levels of infiltration.

The Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME) has prepared a new report on the perception and use of this specialty, based on 1,500 interviews with citizens, which shows that the profile of patients receiving aesthetic medicine treatments matches that of a woman. Is. Are between 35 and 54 years old and are from the upper or upper middle class.

smallest go on top

Specifically, according to the data, 69% of the patients were female, while 31% of the patients were male.

Compared to 2017, the number of young patients between 16 and 25 years old has increased, notably from 14% to 20%.

Young people between 25 and 34 years old who have requested some aesthetic medical treatment have fallen from 31% to 21%, as well as young people between 36 and 45 years old, if 27% had done so in 2017. , so in 2023 they did so. Twenty-one%.

These figures are offset by an increase in patients over the age of 45 requesting them, from 28% to 38%.

In general, patients are middle to upper class, “with some perception of elitism or lack of affordability by the lower classes in search of alternatives.”

danger of ignorance

The SEME document shows that the five most requested aesthetic medical treatments in 2023 were IPL – intense pulsed light –, hyaluronic acid fillers, mesotherapy, PRP – platelet-rich plasma – and botulinum toxin.

According to the report, the population most combines aesthetic medical treatments with nutritional guidance (50%), followed by Botox (39%) and other injections (38%).

EPA/Olaf Crack

Furthermore, when survey participants were asked what they understand by aesthetic medicine, 22.1% do not know what it is and the rest refer to concepts that are included in the definition of the concept: body care, Health, feeling good, yourself. -Respect, medical supervision.

And they do not properly address the different treatments in each area, with which the SEME document concludes that the population is not clear about what aesthetic medicine actually is, nor whether it is called aesthetics or cosmetic surgery. How to differentiate easily from.

#NOsinmedical

Except laser hair removal, aesthetic medical techniques are applied by both medical centers and hospitals and beauty centers.

In fact, 20% highlight other places such as hairdressers, in particular, the report shows that around 10% of the population consider it “normal” to have beauty therapy treatments at home.

Thus, aesthetic doctors warn that there is a “high” infiltration that jeopardizes the effectiveness and safety of treatments, “which generates public health problems” and “discredits” the image and credibility of this specialty. .

For this reason, during the last SEME Congress, professionals presented the #NOsintumedico initiative, with the aim that the more than 2,500 doctors attending that meeting use it in their aesthetic medicine communications and to their patients as well as to the rest of the actors. Also inform about this. An “important” role in raising awareness among the population: institutions, industry and the media.