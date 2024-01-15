Neymar opened the door to play with Messi again

A new Grand Prix started and everything remained the same as last season, Red Bull conquered the podium with the tough Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez in second place. Bahrain was the venue for the return of motorsports and Neymar did not miss the opportunity to attend due to the proximity.

Yesterday he watched his team Al Hilal win from a box at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. They won 3–1 against Al Ittihad with goals from Saleh Al Sherri, Malcom and Saud Abdulhamid, who first got on the scoreboard with a goal from N’Golo Kante. With this result, Neymar’s team has an advantage of 9 points over the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

brazilian star Still unable to recover from torn anterior cruciate ligament He had to face defeat with his team against Brazil during the World Cup qualifier on 17 October.

Neymar opens doors to play with Messi again

During the Bahrain Grand Prix, Neymar spoke in front of the ESPN microphone and confirmed his desire to share the court again with his friend and former Barcelona and PSG teammate: “Hopefully we will play together again. “Leo is a great guy, I think he’s very happy and if he’s happy, I’m happy too.”He pronounced the sentence.

Messi decides to move away from European football’s elite after leaving Paris Saint-Germain At the end of June 2023 to begin a new adventure in MLS commanding Inter Miami, where he has already managed to win the first title in the club’s history: the League Cup. He was joined by old friends and Barcelona legends, first Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and, now, Luis Suarez.

A few months after Leo, Neymar did the same, but his destination was Al Hilal in ArabiaHowever, his injury has deprived him of showcasing the ‘beautiful game’ that has made him so special in terms of individual performances.

The thought of being able to see them together again as teammates is a scenario that will, without a doubt, excite football fans, in addition to This gives Inter Miami the possibility to continue making history with this signing in MLS.