Engineer creates a “killer drone” that remembers a person’s face and kills him (Video)

Till now, drones with attack capability were the preserve of companies linked to the military or government enterprises. So far. Next came Luis Venas, a software engineer who designed a small, commercially available drone with facial recognition to target people and pursue them at full speed. According to Venus it only took a few hours to set it up professionally to hunt a target yourself.

Luis Venus incorporated an artificial intelligence (AI) system into a small drone to chase people “like a game,” he wrote in a March 2 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. But it was soon realized that it could be easily configured to hold an explosive charge.

We built an AI-steered homing/killer drone in just a few hours I thought it would be fun to build a drone that would follow you around like a game. It uses an AI object detection model to find people in the frame, and then the drone is programmed to fly towards it at full speed… pic.twitter.com/p5ijBiHPxz – Luis Wenus (@luiswenus) 2 March 2024

Working with Robert Lukoszko, another engineer, they configured the drone to use object detection models to find people and fly toward them at full speed. Both engineers also built facial recognition into the drone, which works up to a distance of 10 meters. This means that an armed version of the drone can be used to attack a specific person or target.

“Literally took a few hours to make this and I realized how scary it is,” Venus wrote in a Twitter post. You can easily add a small amount of explosive to them and blow up hundreds of them. “We check for bombs and weapons, but there is still no anti-drone system for large events and public places.”

