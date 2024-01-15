La Jornada – Gaza: 60 bombings a day; UN says it’s already a disaster

Madrid. The situation in Gaza Strip is this
objectionable And
getting worse by the minutewarned the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) yesterday on the social network X.
What is now needed is secure, unhindered and continued access to the Gaza StripThe organization demanded, and said that its
The groups work tirelessly and in truly challenging circumstances to support families in greatest need.,
His message was accompanied by photos of Palestinians receiving humanitarian aid such as flour, protein-based food, water and medicine, among other supplies for survival.
Meanwhile, following an assessment conducted during February, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that one in three children under the age of two living in northern Gaza is already suffering from severe malnutrition, indicating Is
shocking increase Compared to 15.6 percent registered in the January assessment.
The north of the Strip is still home to thousands of Palestinians who have found it impossible to flee their homes to the south to escape Israeli military bombardment and ground incursions, in response to attacks by Palestinian militias. Its area on 7 October.
UNICEF, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry, indicated that at least 23 children in the northern Gaza Strip have died of malnutrition and dehydration in recent weeks, raising the number of boys and girls killed in the conflict to about 13,450. Has occurred.
Nutrition checks conducted by UNICEF and its partners in northern Gaza last month revealed that 4.5 percent of minors in shelters and health centers are suffering from malnutrition.
serious wasteThis is the most dangerous form of malnutrition to which minors are exposed.
The risk of medical complications and death increases unless they receive immediate medical attention and treatment, which they no longer have.,
According to the study, the prevalence of acute malnutrition in children under 5 years of age has increased from 13 to 25 percent.
On the other hand, the ship open arms The landing of 200 tons of humanitarian aid for the residents of the Gaza Strip was completed.
food must be delivered
World Central Kitchen, the non-governmental organization primarily responsible for the operation, reported that the shipment
Being prepared for delivery to the Gaza coast,
The ship departed from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus on Tuesday, and arrived in Gaza yesterday on a pilot trip to try to establish a maritime humanitarian corridor called Operation Amalthea.
The NGO founded by Spanish chef José Andrés is already preparing a second shipment of supplies, which this time will amount to 240 tons, although there is still no date for its departure.
Palestinians, divided
The appointment of economist Mohammed Mustafa as the new Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) led to clashes in the West Bank between PNA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah organization and Hamas, which controls the strip.
Under pressure to reform the institution, Abbas appointed Mustafa on Thursday. The decision faced criticism from Hamas, its Islamic Jihad allies, and the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
In a joint statement these groups accused Abbas
disconnected of reality and warned that
Forming a new government without national consensus will increase division. between Palestinian factions.
Fatah accused Hamas in a statement yesterday
To cause a return to Israeli occupation of Gaza till
Start operation on October 7,
Meanwhile, stalled ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are expected to resume today in Qatar, Egyptian officials said on condition of anonymity.
The first phase of the new proposal presented by Hamas would involve a six-week ceasefire, in which 35 hostages still held in the Strip – women, the elderly and the sick – would be released in exchange for 350 Palestinians held in Israel.
In the second phase, the sources said, both sides would declare a permanent ceasefire and Hamas would release hostage Israeli soldiers in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners.
He said that in a final step, Hamas would return the bodies of the hostages, in exchange for Israel lifting the blockade of the strip and allowing reconstruction to begin.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal
unreal But agreed to send negotiators to Qatar for talks.
In this context, the German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, spoke out against a possible Israeli military attack on Rafah and urged an immediate ceasefire.