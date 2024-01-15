La Jornada – Gaza: 60 bombings a day; UN says it’s already a disaster

Madrid. The situation in Gaza Strip is this objectionable And getting worse by the minute warned the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) yesterday on the social network X.

What is now needed is secure, unhindered and continued access to the Gaza Strip The organization demanded, and said that its The groups work tirelessly and in truly challenging circumstances to support families in greatest need. ,

His message was accompanied by photos of Palestinians receiving humanitarian aid such as flour, protein-based food, water and medicine, among other supplies for survival.

Meanwhile, following an assessment conducted during February, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that one in three children under the age of two living in northern Gaza is already suffering from severe malnutrition, indicating Is shocking increase Compared to 15.6 percent registered in the January assessment.

The north of the Strip is still home to thousands of Palestinians who have found it impossible to flee their homes to the south to escape Israeli military bombardment and ground incursions, in response to attacks by Palestinian militias. Its area on 7 October.

UNICEF, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry, indicated that at least 23 children in the northern Gaza Strip have died of malnutrition and dehydration in recent weeks, raising the number of boys and girls killed in the conflict to about 13,450. Has occurred.

Nutrition checks conducted by UNICEF and its partners in northern Gaza last month revealed that 4.5 percent of minors in shelters and health centers are suffering from malnutrition. serious waste This is the most dangerous form of malnutrition to which minors are exposed. The risk of medical complications and death increases unless they receive immediate medical attention and treatment, which they no longer have. ,

According to the study, the prevalence of acute malnutrition in children under 5 years of age has increased from 13 to 25 percent.

On the other hand, the ship open arms The landing of 200 tons of humanitarian aid for the residents of the Gaza Strip was completed.

food must be delivered