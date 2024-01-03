Euthanasia: Ecuador decriminalizes assisted death with a landmark ruling on Paola Roldan’s case

“I have lived a full life and I know the only thing I deserve is a dignified death.”

This was announced by 42-year-old Paola Roldan Espinosa of Ecuador on November 20, when her demand to decriminalize euthanasia in the country was approved.

Less than three months later, Ecuador’s Constitutional Court ruled in favor of Roldán, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The decision issued this Wednesday is considered a milestone in Ecuador, which will put into practice ninth country in the world Decriminalizing assisted dying For patients in critical situations.

