What is the purpose of drinking coffee with olive oil and how does it benefit your health?

have a cup coffee At the beginning of the day it is one of the deepest routines of many people around the world, however, since 2023, starbucks announced that he intends to implement olive oil For some of their drinks. From there the fever began to not only find out if adding this ingredient could provide more health benefits, but also to find out if the taste and consistency were pleasant.

It should be noted that currently this option is not available in well-known chains, however, there are many websites that have many recipes. Prepare in this new way.

It has been studied over the years that coffee is very beneficial for the body. According to special magazine BMJ Medicine Having higher levels of caffeine in your blood may reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Similarly, coffee also helps in sharpening brain processes and memory. The heart is also not far behind, as it benefits the circulatory system, according to American Heart Association (Aha).

Not only this, because this drink has been proven to have phytochemical and anti-inflammatory effects that help in mood.

Regarding olive oil, an analysis conducted by Harvard researcher Marta Guasch-Ferré reported that people who consumed more olive oil had a lower risk of death. heart disease.

Similarly, several studies show that this product also helps in redistributing belly fat.

To prepare this drink, first prepare your coffee as usual and add one teaspoon of virgin olive oil to the hot cup of coffee. With a spoon you will continue to mix vigorously until everything is well integrated. You can add sugar, honey, cinnamon or milk.

In an interview about its taste cnn, Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ interim CEO, said that the idea of ​​mixing coffee with olive oil arose from a curiosity to continue the brand’s innovation.

The reporter got to try four drinks launched by the chain, including a latte with hot oatmeal drink Cold brew with foam, espresso with iceOatmeal drink with hazelnut and an ice cold cut, all with olive oil.

The taster reported that he liked them all at the first sip, however, gradually over several presentations. It became more difficult to consume more.

“The oil was noticeable in cold drinks: it gave the foam a light green color and looked like thin bubbly layer About espresso and cortado (…) I usually drink normal coffee with vegetable milk, preferably without sugar. So sweet cold drinks, especially espresso and cortado over ice, seemed like a delicious indulgence. They would have been great without the olive oil, which seemed like a garnish. Unnecessary“, he commented.