Expats with Nicole Kidman: Episode Release Schedule on Prime Video

series immigrants Released on Amazon’s streaming platform, but not all episodes will be available from the start: Date, Time, Here’s the detailed release schedule.

after big little lies, a hugely successful drama series, Nicole Kidman continues to explore the world of streaming programs. Disha Hong Kong, where the actress plays a mother immigrants,

Adaptation of Janice YK Lee’s 2016 novel, MigrantThe series focuses on several foreign families navigating different areas of the sprawling city of Hong Kong with varying degrees of difficulty.

Episode release dates, broadcast times, number of parts to watch: we tell you everything you need to know about the series schedule immigrants On Prime Video.

how many episodes are there in the series immigrants ,

series immigrants Total includes on Prime Video six episodes,

The duration of each of them varies between 40 minutes and an hour, with one exception: episode 5 would particularly benefit from a longer duration, i.e. an hour and a half.

immigrants :Episode release schedule

You can find its release schedule immigrants Below :

Episode 1: 26 January 2024

Episode 2: 26 January 2024

Episode 3: February 2, 2024

Episode 4: February 9, 2024

Episode 5: February 16, 2024

Episode 6: February 23, 2024

In France, episodes are available from 6 a.m. on Prime Video, to fit in with the evening release in the United States.

Created by Lulu Wang, the series’ synopsis is presented by Amazon as follows: “Set against the backdrop of the complex tapestry of Hong Kong’s residents, EXPATS follows a group of multifaceted women after an encounter that sets off a series of life-changing events that each must navigate a complex balance of charges and responsibilities. forces to.,

series immigrants Available on Prime Video.