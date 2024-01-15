Everyone is wrapping their car keys in aluminum foil: It makes a lot of sense

One of the visible elements of the car that has undergone the most changes in recent years Keys: The simple metal piece with which the door locks are opened, the trunk is opened and the engine is turned on and off., which now looks like a remote control. It also includes other functions, such as activating and deactivating the alarm, or reminding us where we parked it.

Along with these advancements, a unique trick has also emerged recently, reminiscent of those helmets made of aluminum foil to prevent strangers from reading our minds. the trick is As an additional security measure to prevent theft of our car, wrap these sophisticated keys in aluminum foil,

Home trick or effective solution?

When we keep the car keys in our pocket or bag, wrapping them in aluminum foil will serve the same purpose as those weird helmets to prevent mind reading. is about Prevent other people’s friends from accessing the car key security code, They can include them in another key and take our key, as if they had done so using the duplicate.

it’s possible? Could a thief use a few tools to access the security codes on our keys, put them into a similar model and quietly take our car? well yes, This is one of the most common forms of vehicle theft currentlyEspecially those models that use these keys that allow you to disconnect the alarm, open the doors and start the engine remotely.

For this reason, it is a household trick and it also seems to be an effective solution, wrapping the car keys in aluminum foil to prevent thieves from accessing the information and codes that the keys interact with without the need to enter the car. Allows to do. Any lock. And this ain’t no new trick, okay Aluminum foil has been used for many years in homes to improve routers and Internet signals.But also to prevent signal theft.

New cars, new ways to steal them

Vehicle thieves no longer need to use soap mold to copy the irregularities that make our car keys unique, obtain an illegal copy and steal it easily. Or use a flat metal strip to trip the latch. If it’s a new car, apparently with electronic keys You only need to have a similar key model and a device that can intercept the signal emanating from our key and decode it, or copy the code., Apparently, both the keys and the theft equipment can be purchased online.

Modern keys are remote controls that have very sophisticated security systems., such as the use of a chip and a program that generates security codes at random and that is constantly renewed, to avoid being copied. However, this does not completely prevent thieves from accessing the frequency and cloning our car key, even when we are not using it.

It is because of this technique that we see the effectiveness of the trick of wrapping the keys in aluminum foil when keeping them in your bag or pocket. ThusWe create a barrier that can prevent access to the information found on the key, And that’s why, the next time we see someone with their car keys wrapped around them as if they’re taking them out, we should avoid smiling derisively, because this is a person who is taking extra security measures.