Farmers have nothing to fear from ecological and animal welfare reforms

The current threat we face is existential. Our own health and the health of animals, nature and our planet are so closely linked that they must be considered together in the solutions we adopt, writes Debbie Tripley.

We are currently facing a triple crisisClimate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity. To solve these crises and ensure a healthy future for people, nature, animals and our planet, global agricultural reforms are necessary and inevitable.

The way we produce food will determine our survival on this planet. What is needed is a sustainable and resilient food system – of the kind set out in the EU Farm to Fork Strategy – that provides healthy food in a way that supports decent livelihoods for farmers and rural communities. Prosperous

It should also reduce emissions and protect the environment and biodiversity as well as animal welfare. Remaining as we are is not an option, as our current trajectory leads us to extinction. One thing is certain: Our current food system is not working for farmers. It is not surprising that they have taken to the streets across Europe to protest.

Trapped in a system that has failed everyone

Farmers are trapped in an unfair system that has failed them, the public, animals, nature and our planet. They struggle to make a living due to low profit margins, competition from large industrial farms, rising energy costs and more extreme weather, which ironically is made worse by intensive farming practices.

Meanwhile, this same system sees billions of farm animals confined in intensive systems that are extremely cruel and are destroying our planet. Those who really benefit from the current food system are the food sector in general, including retailers as well as a handful of multinationals. “Big Agriculture” Which has announced record profits in recent years.

Significant changes are inevitable and we will all have a role to play in this. food system transition Respect nature more.

People are paying the price for the damage

Most small farmers have nothing to fear from ecological or animal welfare reforms. Large industrial farms are responsible for most of the harmful effects For the environment and animal welfare.

They pollute air and water, increase the risk of diseases affecting human health, occupy land to produce fodder, waste valuable natural resources and through the use of chemicals and loss of habitats. Destroy wildlife.

However, our current system forces the public to pay the cost of mitigating these damages rather than holding companies responsible. Farmers and their representative organizations should support this broken system instead of supporting it. Connect with animal welfare and environmental advocates,

Improving animal welfare and adopting regenerative practices will have many positive benefits for both farmers and supply chain workers, contributing to their job satisfaction and economic sustainability.

Together, we can drive change that will create better, more sustainable livelihoods for farmers, as well as a healthier future for us all.

There is a way to solve all this

In the case of a promised ban on cages in the EU, we support giving financial support to farmers so they can make this transition realignment of subsidies,

Public funds should help cover the capital costs of the transition to cage-free systems, and banks should be encouraged to offer favorable financing to farmers adopting high-welfare systems.

Farmers who adopt strict environmental and animal welfare standards should also benefit Tax exemption To adequately encourage changes that will benefit the entire society.

We must urgently consider how we restructure our public and economic systems so that we can provide decent livelihoods to farmers. More balanced and healthy diets for all and a modified livestock sector, which is currently disproportionately large.

Market incentives are needed to ensure public and private investment and for governments to redirect subsidies toward more diverse protein systems.

Instead of spending public money on harmful systems, financial mechanisms such as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) should be reformed to redirect funds to help farmers make appropriate changes. Sustainable and nature-friendly farming practices,

It makes no sense that only 20% of CAP beneficiaries receive 80% of the funds, which clearly benefits “big agriculture” while hurting small farmers.

The threat we face is existential

Creating a level playing field is also important. In addition to adopting the EU’s high welfare and environmental standards, we must ensure The same rules apply to imported products in a consistent manner With World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

It would be a slap in the face not only to farmers, but also to EU citizens to see livestock farmers being harmed by cheap imports produced to poor standards. 84% of whom want the welfare of farm animals to be better protected,

The current threat is existential. Our own health and the health of animals, nature and our planet are so closely linked that they must be considered together in the solutions we adopt.

The sooner we begin the appropriate transition towards a sustainable, resilient and inclusive food system that fully respects the well-being of all three, the better it will be for farmers.

Debbie Tripley is the Global Director of Campaigns and Policy at Compassion in World Farming.

