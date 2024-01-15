For this decision he won the United States lottery

A woman from Portsmouth, Virginia won one of the Mega Millions prizes thanks to a wise decision Which you took when you purchased your ticket and reviewed the results. She was surprised when the winner received her US$3,000,000 prize after leaving the ticket in her bureau for several weeks.





More than a month after purchasing a ticket for the January 9 Mega Millions drawing, Melena Hill received a ballot at his desk and took upon himself the task of reviewing the results. When she found out she had won the one million dollar prize, she was shocked. “I screamed a little bit, my stomach was full of butterflies,” the winner told Virginia Lottery officials.

The lucky winner purchased his Mega Millions ticket for US$2 at the Murphy USA gas station located at 6261 College Drive in the Suffolk area. There Melena let the machine generate numbers at random. Then, they decided to add the Megaplier option to their gameA multiplier that, for an additional dollar, increases the value of the prizes, unless it is a big jackpot.

The woman purchased her ticket at a gas station in Suffolk, Virginia. picture:www.google.com/maps share

The decision that allowed him to increase his United States lottery prize



The winning numbers of the draw were 12, 15, 32, 33, 53 and the yellow Mega Ball 24. Melena Hill matched all five numbers on the white balls. However, this would normally have resulted in a US$1,000,000 prize, As soon as the player decided to add the Megaplier to his game, his prize increased manifold and he received US$3,000,000.

For five weeks, the ticket remained on her nightstand without the woman realizing she was a millionaire. When they finally reviewed it, it was a unique moment. Although he didn’t win the jackpot, The woman was satisfied with her decision to include the multiplier in her game, as it allowed her to win a larger amount of money. The lottery site indicates, “The chances of matching the first five Mega Millions numbers are one in 12,607,306 and highlights that the chances of matching six numbers are one in 302,575,350.”