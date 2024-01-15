FPT Long Chau establishes strategic partnership with IHH Healthcare Singapore to bring advanced medicine closer to Vietnamese people

FPT Long Chau and leading private healthcare provider IHH Healthcare Singapore have signed a collaboration agreement to improve the quality of high-tech medical examinations and treatments. The initiative aims to bring advanced medicine closer to the Vietnamese people while fulfilling the mission of providing comprehensive healthcare to the population.

The collaboration between FPT Long Chau and IHH Healthcare marks the beginning of various medical testing and treatment activities, specialized medical interventions and the application of advanced medical methods and techniques by a team of leading experts.

With a long-term investment in Vietnam, the development plan of both entities will be built in specific phases, ranging from joint ventures to expanding outpatient treatment services focused on helping patients access high-quality healthcare services at affordable prices Will go. Affordable in Vietnam, thanks to the best team of doctors in Asia.

Panasonic invests in NewTek to drive innovation in online health

IHH Healthcare Singapore is a leading healthcare group in Asia, operating prestigious and trusted healthcare brands such as Gleneagles, Mount Elizabeth and Parkway. With a long and established history of solid medical knowledge and clinical outcomes, its hospitals have a deep understanding of Asian patients, especially in the field of oncology. Meanwhile, FPT Long Chow has strengthened its leading position in the retailing of prescription drugs, including cancer treatments.

Through the application of technology and excellent customer service, it operates a leading pharmacy chain in Vietnam. Therefore, this collaboration between two leading health care and disease treatment entities will bring numerous health care benefits to the public and contribute to the overall development of the health care system of the country.

The development plan of the two units will be built in specific phases, with long-term investment in Vietnam

At the signing ceremony, FPT Long Chau officially announced its expansion into the Vietnamese healthcare ecosystem. More than a pharmaceutical distribution chain meeting medical needs, FPT is gradually building a comprehensive health care ecosystem by establishing the Long Chau vaccination system for the prevention of Long Chau disease.

The development marks another turning point for Long Chow, which has announced plans to develop new business models for medical exploration and treatment, especially for difficult diseases such as oncology.



