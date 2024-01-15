Genesis marks the future with presentation of the Neolun concept

New York – With a bold yet elegant front design and a futuristic cabin that includes rotating seats, creative lighting and adjustable screens, the Genesis Neolun Concept made its presence felt. New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) to mark the future of the Korean luxury brand.

The Neolun Concept is a full-size electric SUV whose concept is inspired by Korea’s iconic moon-shaped ceramic jars.

On the outside, the model presents a design with clean and refined lines, removing any unnecessary details, in accordance with the “reductive design” principle that governs the work of Genesis.

The pillarless touring doors break any conventional design of a motor vehicle and when opened, provide a significant feeling of comfort. Meanwhile, the body lights highlight the front and rear design of the model, in addition to giving the concept a sense of power.

