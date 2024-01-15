Genesis marks the future with presentation of the Neolun concept

New York – With a bold yet elegant front design and a futuristic cabin that includes rotating seats, creative lighting and adjustable screens, the Genesis Neolun Concept made its presence felt. New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) to mark the future of the Korean luxury brand.

The Neolun Concept is a full-size electric SUV whose concept is inspired by Korea’s iconic moon-shaped ceramic jars.

On the outside, the model presents a design with clean and refined lines, removing any unnecessary details, in accordance with the “reductive design” principle that governs the work of Genesis.

The pillarless touring doors break any conventional design of a motor vehicle and when opened, provide a significant feeling of comfort. Meanwhile, the body lights highlight the front and rear design of the model, in addition to giving the concept a sense of power.

Between the blue and black colors of the exterior, Genesis assured that it sought inspiration from the Korean night sky. In the cabin, a shade of purple dominates that highlights its offers: swivel seats in the first row and two screens that open from the roof that are able to adjust according to the position of the people on board.

The front design of the Genesis Neolun Concept is bold, but elegant. (Jose Orlando Delgado Rivera)

The Neolun concept also integrates an advanced “sound architecture”, which seeks to provide the sensation of being in a concert hall.

Genesis explained that, when the speakers are activated, a glass sphere located on the front of the model rotates to become a “tweeter”.

Additionally, Genesis introduced the X Gran Berlinetta Concept, whose hybrid powertrain produces a total of 1,071 horsepower and 986 pound-feet of torque.

At exhibitions like NYIAS, it is customary for brands to present their product concepts in development. Due to production demands or regulatory standards of different markets sometimes the final models follow the presented concepts and other times not.

However, Pablo Martínez, executive vice president of Genesis Puerto Rico, assured that the concepts presented by the manufacturer are very close to reality.

Proof of this is that the Genesis GV80 Coupe will come to the market with a design practically identical to the concept that was presented last year at NYIAS and which attracted the attention of attendees both for its design and color.

“They are models that hardly differ at all. They are products that are tested and launched in terms of design,” said Martínez.

They present the GV60 Magma concept

In addition to the Neolun concept, Genesis took the opportunity to present another concept: the Genesis GV60 Magma, which will be one of the first models of the Genesis Magma program, with which the Korean brand seeks to develop high-performance models.

“The brand will continue to reveal experimental concepts while carefully considering both technical and aesthetic elements. While speed and performance are important, the Genesis Magma program will move forward and prioritize the driving experience to evoke the joy of sporty driving in effortless comfort,” Luc Donckerwolke, creative director of Genesis, said in a written statement.

The GV60 Magma Concept improves the design of the GV60 already in the market, while increasing its battery and motor power.

Genesis GV60 Magma concept. (Jose Orlando Delgado Rivera)

Additionally, Genesis made aerodynamic improvements to promote driving stability. Now, the model is wider and lower.

It has 21-inch titanium colored wheels and integrated aerodynamic discs, which help in cooling the brakes, among other features.

Inside, the Genesis luxury is there, but with a sporty feel. It features individual seats equipped with Nappa leather and the stitching pattern in orange and titanium gray that distinguishes the Magma model line.

Will they reach Puerto Rico?

Martínez said the GV80 well would reach Puerto Rico in about 60 days, while he was confident that Genesis’ new development would boost its development on the island.

For Hyundai Motor, the executive said, Genesis is “the jewel in the crown.” In 2023, the brand finished with sales of 351 units in Puerto Rico.