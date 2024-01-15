Siberian Husky survives after being thrown from fifth floor at Sancti Spiritus

A dog, a Siberian Husky mix, was the victim of a serious act of violence in Sancti Spiritus, where his owner threw him from the fifth floor of the building and if that was not enough for him, he continued to beat him until he Didn’t stabilize him. on the ground.

The animal was protected by residents of the community who asked for help from the Arca Foundation in the province on social networks.

President of Non-Profit Association, sinai ramosA nurse and animal rights activist came to the dog’s rescue on March 8, in the middle of the night and during a blackout.

boy, is the husky who, against all odds, resists falling from the top of a building in the 23 de Deciembre neighborhood. Luckily, he fell on a bush and thereby avoided the fatal outcome of his story.

Workers picked him up in the building’s garden and took him to the vet. They gave him sedatives and he was taken to a transitional foster home where Johnny managed to make a rapid recovery without showing any signs of aggression and sharing with other animals without any problems.

The community threw itself into a dynamic act of solidarity, providing food and comfort amid the chaos suffered by this dog, which also requires special care due to its size.

He violent incident The debate reignited on social networks about the indispensable responsibility of the state and civil society in the protection of animals in Cuba.

It is clear that there is an urgent need to bridge a gap between civic consciousness and legal norms that respond with rigor and justice to such acts of cruelty.

He Decree-Law No. 31 on Animal WelfareApproved in 2021, it should be a guide in the fight against abuse, but it is considered inadequate in the face of the reality of a country where the protection of animals is at times abandoned in a no man’s land.

Many Cubans demand tightening of sanctions for animal abuse, effective implementation of the decree and for citizens to stop being afraid and report these cases.

Johnny’s story is a call for reflection, a reminder that it is time to leave the shadow world behind for these living beings, intelligent animals who are companions, friends and an inseparable part of many people’s lives.

The Cuban woman who temporarily took Johnny into her home is Yenia Hernandez Gonzalez. There are other dogs and cats in his house.

“When I saw Arka’s post, I immediately commented, bring him to my house. I barely knew he had bitten someone, so I came to find out moments before he arrived. The person is always scared, But you have to know how to treat him he’s an animal, look at the vulnerable part. I don’t have air conditioning, but I walk around with a fan behind me. He thinks he’s the macho man of the house and he’s very happy ,” he said in an interview Escambre,