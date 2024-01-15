‘Jurassic World’: Scarlett Johansson approached to star in new film

Scarlett Johansson should be in the next film of this saga jurassic world,

hollywood reporter revealed that the actress lost in Translation Talks are underway with Universal for the lead role.

The new film, to be released in July 2025, will feature completely different characters compared to the previous episode, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The feature film will be directed by Gareth Edwards and based on a screenplay by David Koepp, who previously wrote the screenplay for it. jurassic world,

Scarlett Johansson, 39, also recently voiced the animated film transformer one And will star in a movie with Channing Tatum Apple Later in the year.

The Oscar-nominated star is also working on his directorial debut, eleanor the great, The film tells the story of a 90-year-old woman who tries to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. It will also star Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman.