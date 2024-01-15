The forgotten Honduran commander who is making his mark in the United States

2024-03-29



One who is performing well and not getting much attention is the Honduras midfielder Luis Alvarez EscotoWho became a starter in his team in the United States.

SEE MORE: Quito is on fire in Arabi: This was his new goal with Al-Arabi of the second division

21 year old boy plays with charlotte independence of USLWhere at the beginning of the season it started better than at the end of last year.

Alvarez, the midfielder who emerged from the Wolves mines upnfm He left for the Central American country last year and did so without any problems, which probably helped him stand out.

Since his arrival, things have not been easy for the capital man and although he played 30 games last season, he did so coming off the bench in all of them, unlike now where he has performed brilliantly in the first two games. Have done.