Mexican highlights differences between European doctors and our country’s doctors: “I will never trust them again”

Young Mexican explained the difference between Mexican and European doctors

In MexicoHe health sector Various challenges are faced which are reflected in the complaints presented by both patients and medical professionals.

One of the main complaints related to doctors And this health sector The Mexican government is short on resources. Although Mexico There are qualified health professionals, lack of basic and advanced materials, obsolete infrastructure in some areas and lack of essential medicines limit the capacity of doctors. This condition not only affects the effectiveness of treatment, but also increases the risks to the health of patients.

Another important point is lack of staff, In many areas, especially rural areas and isolated communities, there is a severe shortage of doctors and specialists. This leads to long waiting lists, delays in care, and in extreme cases, lack of access to basic health services. Overloading existing staff can lead to burnout, reduced quality of care, and increased incidence of medical errors.

At the administrative and management level, excessive bureaucracy is criticized, which can result in delays in processes that should be immediate and unequal access to health services among different socio-economic groups. Furthermore, corruption and lack of transparency at some levels of the health system further complicates the situation, limiting the resources available for health care.

Despite all the challenges facing the health sector mexican republicIt was a young woman born in our country who said she preferred to receive care in Mexico than here doctors whitesFrom three different countries: Germany, Austria and the Netherlands and here’s why.

According to the testimony of mexican woman She mentioned that one day she suddenly started feeling sick and unable to do her activities, and her strength started getting affected as sometimes she “couldn’t even get up from the bed”, so she went to doctors. doctors,

However, she said it is different there because first you need to be examined by a general doctor and he will only refer you to a specialist, although she was always told that she was fine and it was just “the one”. A little anemia.”

Shortly after, she did not recover or her health did not improve “even the slightest”, causing her mother to become concerned and send her to another European country to seek medical attention, where the same results were obtained.

but when he traveled Mexico During the holidays, she mentioned that doctors in our country were concerned about her clinical case and requested “thousands” of tests and studies, and came to conclusions that went far beyond anemia and depression, which He was diagnosed with.

mexican woman who came doctors In Europe, they said they could be adequately treated with drugs only after turning to specialists in our country, which is why they stopped trusting health workers from the “old continent”, at least in those three countries. Where he visited.

The young woman eventually ended the “panic” episode when she was told that she had a problem during menstruation, which caused her to bleed heavily during menstruation, leading to iron deficiency and anemia.