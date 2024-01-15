2 added with St. Louis

Cesar Prieto He was one of the most outstanding players St. Louis Cardinals In this spring training, After 19 games he hit .429, including 15 hits in 35 at-bats. Additionally, he recorded a double and 11 RBI.

However, these numbers were not enough for him to earn a place in the main team scheduled tribe, louis it was me opening day of the 2024 season Major League Baseball (MLB),

The one born with this was not discouraged Cienfuegos, 24 years oldwhich after being thrown down triple A Launched a new campaign in minor leagueFor the purpose of uploading on Chief.

Cesar Prieto wants to advance to the Major Leagues in 2024 campaign

His first appearance in the prologue of big league They had it this Friday, March 29 memphis redbirdsteam to beat charlotte nights With 5×6 markers.

what was done by Cesar Prieto, Cuban came in eighth in the order and occupied third base. But most importantly, he showed he’s still on fire in the woods by adding two hits in four at-bats.

These hits, both singles, were enough for him to score two of six runs later in his ninth. One of them did such a thing that at the bottom of the sixth chapter, memphis Will advance on the scoreboard.

While in the set of CHARLOTTEshed light on his compatriots Oscar ColasIt ended 3-2 with a single, double and two runs.

For Cesar Prieto This is a good start minor league The large team of is facing a possible call St. Louis Cardinals, One fact is that hundred fires He displays great hitting ability consistently in every game.

