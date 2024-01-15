Beetlejuice 2: First teaser full of references to the sequel to Tim Burton’s film

in michael keaton beetlejuicebeetlejuice, © Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Have posted a delicious first trailer for beetlejuicebeetlejuiceIt is the sequel to Tim Burton’s film released in 1988. Expected to arrive in theaters September 11, Michael Keaton reprises the role of the eccentric “bio-exorcist” and reunites with old classmates in this new feature film. Advertisement, Your content continues below

The long awaited sequel It’s been over 35 years since Beetlejuice first haunted theaters… and now he’s back for a new adventure that its director Tim Burton has long imagined. beetlejuicebeetlejuice Will sees the Deetz family return to the town of Winter River after a terrible tragedy. Here’s the official summary: “Still haunted by the memory of Beetlejuice, Lydia finds her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal that leads to the afterlife. As chaos looms over both worlds , it’s only a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and that mischievous demon comes back to wreak havoc…”

Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Justin Theroux beetlejuicebeetlejuice, © Warner Bros.

This sequel to the cult horror comedy sees the return of several members of its original cast, including Winona Ryder (stranger things) Lydia Dietz, in the guise of Catherine O’Hara (schitt’s creek) in place of his mother Delia Dietz and of course Keaton (birdman) in Betelgeuse. Several new actors have joined the cast, starting with Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) in the role of Astrid, but also Justin Theroux (the leftovers), Monica Bellucci (mafia momma), Arthur Conti (dragon house) and Willem Dafoe (poor creatures, Watch the teaser for this beetlejuicebeetlejuice ,

With Harry Belafonte’s classic title day-oWhich has already marked a cult sequence of the previous film, these images beetlejuicebeetlejuice will delight fans of the original film with its many references to its unique universe. The feature film was a major box office success, earning nearly $80 million in revenue upon its release despite being made on a modest budget of $15 million.