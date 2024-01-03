Grupo Popular, the country’s most admired company according to Mercado – El Nuevo Diario (Dominican Republic)

El Nuevo Diario, Santo Domingo.-According to the results of the corporate reputation analysis conducted by Mercado magazine among the magazine’s clients and the public, Grupo Popular was ranked as the most admired company in the Dominican Republic for the eleventh consecutive time. General.

According to research conducted in 2023 by the firm Reed Research & Consulting, the financial group led seven of the eight pillars analyzed, and received an overall favorability score of 44%. For this study, 500 interviews were conducted and fourteen economic sectors were evaluated, distributed across 50 categories.

In this way, Grupo Popular is at the forefront in the criteria of social responsibility, training of its employees, economic strength, management efficiency, innovation, quality of products and service.

The financial institution has led this market ranking in this classification since 2013, achieving an average score of 49.4%.

Executive Chairman of Grupo Popular, Mr. Manuel E. Jiménez F. highlighted the continued commitment of the financial entity, emphasizing that “We are a business group that contributes value and dynamism to the national economy, and our hallmark is our sustainable foresight, a strong corporate governance and decision-making. The process is always based on our organizational values.”

Banco Popular and AFP Popular lead their categories

Over the past decade, Grupo Popular’s continued leadership as the parent company has been based on the continued growth of its subsidiaries.

Thus, in the 2023 classification, Banco Popular Dominicano and AFP Popular led their respective categories with 42.6% and 38.2%, respectively.

in the field of fintech Or the financial-tech business segment, AZUL, the trademark of Servicios Digitales Popular, is the new leader in the list with 24.6% of reputation, followed by Tipago, a platform that belongs to GCS International, a subsidiary of Grupo Popular. 2023.

For its part, the stock exchange of Inversiones Popular, Grupo Popular, remains among the top ten stock exchanges in the country, ranking sixth.

