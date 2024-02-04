GTA VI: Rockstar’s ambitious bet to surpass the historic GTA V

Yes GTA V had three male protagonists, many speculate that this new installment from the Scottish developers will give place to a female character. Photo: barbarian

GTA V is an open-world action-adventure game that was developed by Rockstar Games. According to information from the same company, it took programmers and producers five years to develop the video game. The title broke records, increasing sales by $800 million in just 24 hours and three days later, revenues had already reached $1 billion. It is a resounding success considering it cost Rockstar $265 million to produce.

But GTA V’s immense numbers did not stop there and so far it has sold 190 million copies worldwide, a number that makes it the second best-selling title in the entire history of video games, surpassed only by Minecraft, which 300 million copies have been sold. Copies. The game features three playable characters, Trevor, Franklin, and Michael, in addition to a customizable protagonist in the online version.

It was released on September 17, 2013 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but with the arrival of the new Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, the game was re-released in 2014 and to this day it can also be found available for the new Could. Xbox One Series X/S and PlayStation 5 generation. It is the only game to have a presence in three different generations of consoles. On the other hand, Scottish video game developer Rockstar Games released its latest console version for GTA V in 2022 with 8K resolution and 60 frames per second (FPS), which is a revolution for the video game industry.

GTA VI News

In December 2023, the company made a splash on social networks with the publication of the trailer for GTA VI, the sequel to its famous and successful 2013 game. It seems that this new installment will no longer have three male characters to choose from, but there will be a playable protagonist named Lucia and her partner, Jason, also playable.

If GTA V was set in Los Angeles, California, GTA VI wanted to return to its original location and be geographically located, at least that’s what can be seen in the trailer, in Miami, Florida. The fictional city is called Vice City and is reminiscent of the first installments of the Grand Theft Auto saga, including both GTA VI and GTA V.

As revealed through a post on LinkedIn from one of the game’s developers, the team has been working on a title since 2015 that will be released for sale in 2025. A 10-year effort that GTA fans think they are facing a delivery much better than the previous one, which took only 5 years of work and was consistently successful in the market for a decade.

It’s clear that the challenge for Rockstar Games to surpass the performance achieved by GTA V is huge, but the effort is also of industrial size. According to estimates, the company spent more than $500 million to create GTA VI, and at least $100 was allocated only for marketing strategies.

One of the novelties teased with the trailer was the possibility that the video game map included air travel between three different cities. It was also speculated that the name of at least one of these cities was inspired by a Latin American metropolis.

The inclusion of social network simulators is almost a fact. The developers wanted to bring Twitter(x) posts, Instagram Live, and TikTok videos to this new release from Rockstar. Certainly, he hopes to connect the audience and the game to current trends and perhaps interaction with real communities on the Internet. We will have to wait and see if GTA VI is everything it promises and is everything it is rumored to be or whether we are faced with a delivery that leaves more than one person wanting more.