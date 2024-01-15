Haitian irrigation canal remains without water after Dominican Republic measures AlMomento.net

This is what a Haitian irrigation canal looked like after INDRHI from the Dominican Republic activated a pumping system on national territory.

SANTO DOMINGO.- The irrigation canal that the Haitians inaugurated on Thursday, feeding water from the Dajabon or Massacre River, was put into operation this Friday by the authorities of the Dominican Republic on its territory to supply liquid to areas of the border. After doing this the water ran out. Agriculture.

Haitian media published this Friday photos of the reduced amount of water in its canal, after the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INDRI) of the Dominican Republic adopted measures in a town called La Vigía in the border province of Dajabón.

By @haytiens Social Network to its canal, to guarantee that it fulfills its purpose of bringing water from the river, which both countries share in their territory.

The source of this river originates in Dominican territory, crosses Haiti and then returns and enters the territories of the Dominican Republic, where it empties. See more Here

rainbow declaration

Regarding the condition of the canal, INDRHI issued a press release on Wednesday stating that the organization began operating that day a pumping system to supply one cubic meter per second to the Dajabón or Masacre River in La Aduana Vieja. Canal, due to low flow rate of tributary due to low rainfall.

The executive director of INDRHI, Olmedo Caba Romano, explained that the director of operations of this official entity, Juan Carlos Nova, was in Dejabón to implement actions designed by the government of Luis Abinader to guarantee agricultural irrigation in areas under production . Which is received from the above canal and from the intakes of the Veterano Cerro, Veterano Uno and Don Pedro dams. “We reiterate that irrigation will be guaranteed,” the official said, then reminding that the system has three pumps with a combined evacuation capacity of 15,500 gallons of water per minute from the Muskre River to the canal, so that The assets can be distributed later. Of this border demarcation. Caba Romano said the pumps were kept ready to operate in necessary conditions and that prior to today, their use had not been necessary due to the amount of rainfall in the district maintaining adequate flow of the tributary. Rehabilitated Channel The La Vigía Canal was rehabilitated last year by INDRHI with interventions at its intake work located in La Aduana Vieja. Approximately 3.5 linear kilometers of the canal were rehabilitated from the intake works to the interconnection, where again, part of that flow could be reintegrated into the Dajabón River to guarantee water to the Veterano 0, Veterano 1 and Don Pedro dams. Could. Furthermore, to guarantee water in that system, a new canal of 700 linear meters long was built to connect La Vigía with the Dejabón River upstream of the Veterno 0 canal intake. unsolicited email









