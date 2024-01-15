How to do the most effective exercises to slim your waist and tone your abs from all angles, according to expert personal trainers

If you are looking for one Exercises That Improve Your Stomach Routinenot looking any further. Russian Twists Might Be Exactly What You Need To work your abs from all angles.

Standard Russian turns go something like this: You start sitting on the floor, then you lean back and if you’re up for a challenge, you lift your legs up. Once stable in this position, twist your torso from side to side, the main purpose? Of course, work on your core work. But this move has more benefits than just training your six-pack muscles (also known as the rectus abdominis).

According to Lou Lundstrom and Ann Fleischer, Minneapolis fitness duo Minnie Hustlers, both certified personal trainers, Russian Twist They are a versatile exercise that works the obliques and deep core muscles (Also known as transverse abdominis). Specifically, they like whether the move is beginner-friendly (if you keep your feet on the ground) or more advanced. We’ll talk more about modification options soon.

Make sure you’re not doing a lot of redundant repetitions or using too much weight from side to side., because otherwise you can sacrifice the integrity of the movement, Amanda Hoffman emphasizes. Instead, prioritize quality reps to avoid injury and stay strong.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Russian Twist, including its main benefits, some variations of the traditional exercise, and ways to increase or decrease the challenge.

meet the experts:Lou Lundstrom and Ann Fleischer are certified personal trainers who make up the Minneapolis duo Minnie Hustlers. Amanda Hoffman is a strength and nutrition coach whose goal is to help women over 30 become strong and confident while building lasting healthy habits. Peter Donohoe is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer, Muscle Strength Teacher at Boston Ballet, and Functional Performance Specialist for Hydro.

how to do a russian twist

Respectively:

Sit on the floor with your hands together in front of your chest and bend your upper body back until your abdominals contract. (Alternative challenge: Lift your feet off the floor by slightly bending your knees, so that your legs and torso form a V shape.) Turn your torso to the right so that your right elbow is just above the mat. Keep your lower body stable while rotating your upper body to the left until your left elbow comes off the mat. Return to center. Your eyes follow your hands as you walk. That’s 1 iteration. Try to do 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions.

expert advice: Haddock explains that it’s important to move slowly, rotating your obliques, upper back and shoulders while keeping your lower back stable and protected.

Benefits of Russian money transfer

Russian twists strengthen the core, including the obliques and some of the back muscles. “It’s a holistic exercise that improves balance, spinal stability and midsection all at once,” says Donohoe.

Strengthens and tests the trunk , Haddock says the Russian twist requires a lot of strength to remain in the starting position. For this reason, beginners may want to modify this move or master others first.

, Haddock says the Russian twist requires a lot of strength to remain in the starting position. For this reason, beginners may want to modify this move or master others first. Provides additional leg exercise (even more!). Yes, it’s not just for slant. Haddock says this move can also work the legs and hips.

(even more!). Yes, it’s not just for slant. Haddock says this move can also work the legs and hips. Can help you add variety to your exercise regimen , To understand why, first review the three levels of motion: frontal, sagittal, and transverse. “Frontal is side-to-side movement, sagittal is back-and-forth movement, and transverse is rotation,” Hudock explains. He adds, there are many exercises that require forward and backward movements (for example, sit-ups). Russian turns, on the other hand, require movement in a less common transverse plane.

, To understand why, first review the three levels of motion: frontal, sagittal, and transverse. “Frontal is side-to-side movement, sagittal is back-and-forth movement, and transverse is rotation,” Hudock explains. He adds, there are many exercises that require forward and backward movements (for example, sit-ups). Russian turns, on the other hand, require movement in a less common transverse plane. This movement complements planks, It basically goes back to the rotation you’re doing with the Russian Twist. Haddock says plank variations can be good anti-rotation moves or exercises that require you to avoid rotating. He explains, “Anti-rotation can help us prevent injuries because we are teaching ourselves to ‘hold’ and build a stable trunk.” On the other hand, “the benefit of doing rotational movements (like Russian twists) may be increased strength,” he says. Both types of activities are advised to be carried out within the full benefit system.

How to Incorporate the Russian Twist into Your Workout

most people can Include this activity in your daily routine two to three times a weekBut if your training of choice is based on rotational strength (i.e. golf and kickboxing), increase this to four times per week.

Russian twists can be incorporated into any abdominal circuitBut Donohoe likes to combine it with upper body exercises, like chest presses, one-arm dumbbell rows, or bent-over rows.

Russian Twist Variations

Whether you want more or less of a challenge, below are some ways to mix the standard Russian mix.

A word of caution: Don’t use speed as progress. ,Do it slowly and with control” says Hoffman. In fact, you can even pause in the center to make the movement more difficult (instead of constantly rotating from one side to the other). Plus, you always have the option to increase the reps and/or the series. Happens as an additional challenge.

Russian ‘Slam Ball’ Twist

what is it Good for?: This version increases the intensity with additional weight and engages the entire core.

how to do it,

Sit on the floor with your knees bent, heels on the floor, and your upper body bent backward at a 45-degree angle to the floor. Hold the slam ball at chest height with your elbows bent. Keeping your arms slightly bent, turn your torso to the left and hit the ball on the ground next to your left hip. Remain in this position for 1-2 seconds. Turn your torso to the right and hit the ball to the ground near your right hip. 1 repetition. Continue alternating sides.

Russian twist with dumbbells

what is it Good for?: The size and grip of the dumbbells can alter the challenge, so be sure to focus on accuracy and control during the swing.

how to do it:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lean back slightly and lift your feet a few inches off the ground, balancing on your buttocks. Hold the dumbbells at chest/waist height and twist your torso to one side, hitting the dumbbells on the floor next to your hips before turning to the other side. That’s 1 iteration.

Russian Twist Alternatives

Here are some exercises you can do instead of or in addition to Russian twists and their variations. These options may be easier on your lower back or feel better on your body.

reverse crunches

what is it Good for?: Minnie Hustlers recommends this move because it not only deepens the lower abdominals, but also reduces the involvement of the hip flexors when done correctly.

how to do it:

Start lying on your back, with your arms at your sides and your feet off the ground, with your legs extended and toes straight. Press downwards with your arms and pull your knees toward your chest until your hips lift off the mat. Slowly return to the starting position. That’s 1 iteration.

wee-oops

what is it Good for?: This perfect core challenge engages every inch of your abdominals and helps improve overall balance and stability.

how to do it:

Start lying on your back with both legs extended on the mat and arms at your sides. In a single motion, lift upper body, arms and legs, balancing on the tailbone, forming a “V” with the body. Go back down. That’s 1 iteration.

bicycle crunches

what is it Good for?: This move is a favorite of Minnie Hustler because it allows targeted oblique engagement to work each side of your core equally and effectively.

how to do it:

Lie down on the floor with your lower back resting on the mat. Next, join your fingers together to form a cradle and place it behind your head. Your elbows should be open and out of your peripheral vision. Lift your legs into tabletop position, keeping your heels in line with your knees. Contract your abdominals and lift your head so that your shoulder blades come off the floor. Straighten your right leg while turning your upper body to the left. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee. Bend your ribs and lead with your shoulders instead of your elbows. Switch and repeat on the other side. That’s 1 iteration.

Are Russian twists good exercises for beginners?

Short answer: You don’t need to do this. Remember that holding that position requires a lot of core strength? If you haven’t already done so, Haddock recommends mastering stabilization exercises like the plank or deadlift first.

When you’re ready to try the Russian Twist, start with a modified version of the exercise using only your body weight. Haddock suggests keeping your heels on the ground and completing a low number of repetitions. You can also start by staying in that starting position; When you feel ready, add controlled rotations.

how to avoid injury

According to Haddock, The first thing to keep in mind and avoid with this activity is lower back strain., And it’s important to note that Russian twists aren’t for everyone. Haddock says, for example, pregnant women and postpartum women should avoid them.

“There are many incredible exercises to strengthen the core for women who have just given birth and are trying to rehab,” she explains. “And I wouldn’t say this is one of them.”

Conclusion: Because of the rotational motion, Russian twists can be a good exercise to add challenge to your gain regimen. Remember to go slow and do not hesitate to consult an instructor if you need assistance with form.