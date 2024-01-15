Monterrey vs Chivas match summary (0-2). Target

Raidos undefeated lost After 12 games in Clausura 2024 Lost 2–0 against Chivas on matchday 13 thanks to a Hector Moreno’s own goal and a little Ricardo MarinTaking advantage of the numerical advantage of two persons.

With this result – another positive for the Rojiblancos A steel demon who likes her a lot-, those led by Fernando Ortiz lost first place in the general table with America, tied with 28 points, but with a lower goal difference, while those led by Fernando Gago reached 19 units And they are in eighth place.

Expulsion affected Raidos

There wasn’t much of a performance in the first half and he had few scoring options, and the Mexican Gerardo Arteaga he was expelled He had to leave the field of play after complaining to referee Adonai Escobedo, who did not like what he said.

The first substitute in the game was in the 11th minute, when a ball fell to Roberto Alvarado in the area, he turned and took a shot which went over the goal of Esteban Andrada.

German Bertram had a chance for Monterrey In the 34th minute, when one of Rabano’s defenders ran in and released the ball into the area Argentina tried to define, but the ball hit the post.

Arteaga left the field of play at 45 minutes, before going to the break, when he was fighting for the ball with Alan Mojo, who caught him by the arm and the Rayados player interpreted it as a foul; However, Adonai Escobedo did not mark it and when the Albiazul side complained, he sent him off.

“No ma’am…” Gerardo Arteaga said to Adonai Escobedo. Therefore, the player @raidos Was correctly expelled in the match against @chivas At 45′. ????????? Offenses punishable by expulsion: , “Using language or behaving in a way that is abusive, insulting or… pic.twitter.com/15yfPDxY9w -Juan Guzman Gasso (@GuzmanGasso) 31 March 2024

Given the numerical disadvantage, Tano sent Eric Aguirre, Jesús Gallardo and Brandon Vazquez into the match and it was the Mexican-American forward who had a chance in the 50th minute with a header that was well saved by goalkeeper José Rangel.

Vazquez had his clearest chance of the game at 69′ When he combined with Luis Romo it was out to the goalkeeper, but he sent his shot wide of the red and white goal.

These were the goals of Monterrey vs. Shivaj

finally the scoreboard It opened at 71′ thanks to a suicide goal by Hector Moreno.Since a ball that Esteban Andrada tried to take into the area after Cade Cowell’s shot was rebounded.

Raidos at minute 81 They also lost Jorge Rodriguez Sweeping from behind on the Peugeot Alvarado, similar to Reviewed in VAR After initially showing him a yellow card.

Marín closed out the scoring in the 90th minute with a takedown past goalkeeper Andrada and scored Guadalajara’s lone second goal.

Rayados goes against Messi

Rayados’ next match is in the quarterfinals of the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League, where They face Inter Miami next Wednesday, April 3 at Chase Stadium in Florida, while Chivas will receive Puebla at 7:05 p.m. at Akron Stadium on matchday 14 next Saturday, April 6.