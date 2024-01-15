Euphoria Season 3: The future of the series is very uncertain with Zendaya

The filming of the third season of “Euphoria” has been postponed, and may not even resume. Writing of the new episode has not been finished, and this appears to be hindering the progress of production.

Excitement There should be a third season, but…

Launched in 2019, Excitement it was done quickly one of the most popular series among HBO viewers. Driven by stellar performances from its lead cast, the series addresses many important topics Among Young People focuses on Rue (Zendaya), a high school student who becomes close to Jules (Hunter Schaefer), a trans student, after a stay in a detox center.

Following the success of the first two seasons, the third chapterExcitement Was ordered by HBO. Last year, the filming of these new episodes was postponed due to the writers’ strike. However, a few days ago Sidney Sweeney revealed that filming would begin soon. but today, The future of the series is in question,

Filming was postponed due to disagreements over the plot.

Recently, HBO officially filming postponed from season 3 ofExcitement, And, in an article dedicated to this third season, Diversity report now production is quite disorganized New episodes of the series. American media explains that they could have done just that never turn back,

