Euphoria Season 3: The future of the series is very uncertain with Zendaya

The filming of the third season of “Euphoria” has been postponed, and may not even resume. Writing of the new episode has not been finished, and this appears to be hindering the progress of production.

Excitement There should be a third season, but…

Launched in 2019, Excitement it was done quickly one of the most popular series among HBO viewers. Driven by stellar performances from its lead cast, the series addresses many important topics Among Young People focuses on Rue (Zendaya), a high school student who becomes close to Jules (Hunter Schaefer), a trans student, after a stay in a detox center.

Following the success of the first two seasons, the third chapterExcitement Was ordered by HBO. Last year, the filming of these new episodes was postponed due to the writers’ strike. However, a few days ago Sidney Sweeney revealed that filming would begin soon. but today, The future of the series is in question,

Filming was postponed due to disagreements over the plot.

Recently, HBO officially filming postponed from season 3 ofExcitement, And, in an article dedicated to this third season, Diversity report now production is quite disorganized New episodes of the series. American media explains that they could have done just that never turn back,

None of HBO’s decision makers could guarantee that filming would resume. Mistake with very different perspectives what is the rest of the storyExcitement Should be. The series creator, Sam Levinson, presented several ideas, which has not been approved In turn by the show’s star Zendaya and the decision makers at HBO.

Will Season 3 see the light of day?

HBO also recently revealed that it is awaiting a possible resumption of filmingExcitementThe actors of the show may get busy in other projects. And this till the end of the year. At the same time, So Sam Levinson got back to work. He will try to write a scenario that can reassure everyone. HBO plans to return to the actors of the series on the first dateer Next October. The chain wants to have a solid plan by then Resume filming in 2025,

With this long postponement, the future ofExcitement So it is pending. If Sam Levinson fails to write a script that satisfies all parties, the project may simply abandoned, However, to end on a positive note, HBO boss Casey Bloys, as well as other decision makers at the channel, believe they should succeed in finish the storyExcitement, So we can always hope to see this third chapter, which will surely be the last if it actually sees the light of day.