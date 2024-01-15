Demi Lovato and her fiancé Zoots celebrate her 32nd birthday with dinner in Los Angeles while matching in black blazers.





Demi Lovato and her fiancé Zoots enjoyed a dinner date in Los Angeles while celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday.

The 31-year-old singer — who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this month — and Juts were in matching black outfits.

The Texas-raised music artist looked stylish in an oversized blazer and sleek pantleggings as he stepped out for dinner at Mastro.

Jutes, born Jordan Lutes, dressed his future wife in a double-breasted pinstripe suit jacket.

It was layered over a T-shirt and she added a pair of faded black jeans, completing the look with black shoes.

Demi buttoned up her outer layer, wore it over a dark top and rolled up the sleeves.

The fashionista, who wished her boyfriend a happy birthday with a tribute on social media on Thursday, wore a black YSL purse over her shoulder.

Her nails were also painted black, and her brown hair was shiny and styled into a straight side part.

Before heading out, Lovato recorded her date night look in a brief video clip and shared it via her Instagram Story.

She wrote to her 157 million followers that she did her own makeup using Etienne Ortega lipstick in the shade Besos.

‘Glam by me!’ she captioned the snippet as she showed off red cheeks and glossy lips.

Demi shared a carousel of photos of her partner and added a heartfelt caption to mark his special day.

‘My angel, I thank the universe every day that you exist and that one day I will get the chance to marry you. She wrote, ‘I love you, here’s to another year together around the sun… Happy Birthday baby.’

Appreciatively, Zoots wrote in the comments, ‘I love you more than you can ever know, baby thank you for making me the happiest man I can be. I can’t wait to marry you.’

On Thursday, Demi also posted a photo with Zoots and her friend Tony, whom she describes as a designer on Instagram.

Lovato announced their engagement in mid-December, sharing photos taken after the proposal on social media.

Jutes teamed up with Teresa Panico of New York City-based jewelry company Material Good to create a pear-shaped diamond sparkler to present to Demi.

‘I’m still speechless! Demi shared the news, writing, “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.”

He further said, ‘My love, I am so excited to marry you. Every day spent with you is a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. This is where we are for the rest of our lives. I love you my darling!’